The world of dating has changed a lot in recent years, and seniors reentering that arena after a long relationship may find themselves overwhelmed.
The biggest difference is probably all those online dating sites. But you don’t have to use a website or app if you’re not comfortable with that. Old school methods still work. When you’re ready to get back out there, attend social gatherings with family and friends to help you connect with someone you might want to see more.
Get involved in your community. Volunteer or join clubs and do things you enjoy. Chances are you might meet someone with common interests that you might want to date.
However, if you want to try online dating, there are some things you should know. First, people online may not be who they say they are, and some dating sites and apps are better than others.
Online dating takes a little homework. Research the sites. There are many that cater to seniors, such as Silver Singles and Ourtime.com. Google has lots of reviews, so see what others have to say before joining. There are free sites, and sites with free trials or some free features. Many have a monthly fee.
Take your time creating your profile and don’t lie about anything. Use a current photo — or no photo at all, although profiles without a photo aren’t as popular. But if you don’t feel comfortable putting your face out there, you can always choose to share your picture after you get to know someone better.
Maintain your privacy as long as you can. Don’t give out your phone number or address until you’re sure you know who you’re talking to — and that advice is for men as well as women. If you do post a photo, make sure it doesn’t show things like your license plate number and most dating experts advise to leave out family members or friends.
Be leery of those who ask you for financial information. Why would need to tell a stranger how much money you make? The same goes for other personal information, such as whether you live alone.
If you find yourself interested and you decide it’s time to reveal full names, then do your research. Use Google or Linkedin to find out what you can about the person. If there’s nothing about them online, then wonder if the identity they provided is real.
Online dating can be rewarding but it also can be scary. You don’t really know to whom you are talking. If they ask for money, block and report. If they make you feel uncomfortable, block them. Most sites have a way to do that.
Safety is paramount, regardless of how you meet someone. For that first date with a stranger, always meet in a public place and have your own transportation. Be sure to tell someone where you’re going.
Pick somewhere you can have a conversation. Maybe just meet for drinks or coffee. You don’t have to go to dinner. And if you’re both retired, think about meeting during the day since you’re not restricted to finding a time around work responsibilities.
Seniors may have different reasons for dating compared to the younger set. Some are looking for companionship and others may be interested in a long-term relationship, maybe marriage. They may even be looking for casual sex. Many may have spent years with one significant other and are lonely.
Whatever the reason for dating, it is best to be upfront about it.
Most dating advice sites point out that seniors are less likely to play games and while their dating skills might be a bit rusty, they’re not strangers to the art of relationships. So many times, it won’t take long to know if that first date is going to be successful.
What doesn’t change regardless of age is the excitement of meeting someone new and the potential of where it might lead. Dating is a way for seniors to find someone fun and to do something fun. You hear a lot of people say older people shouldn’t be dating, but there’s nothing that says that is true.
So shake off the naysayers and do your own thing. Be careful. Be safe. If nothing else, maybe you’ll find a new friend.