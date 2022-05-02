LARGO — Like many Americans, Hannah Kilgore was leading a healthy, happy life running her family’s coffee shop and singing in the church choir before the pandemic hit.
And like many Americans, the 25-year-old went through a lot of emotional turmoil during the outbreak of COVID.
“Last year I went through a lot of personal stuff, some trials and tribulations, and because of that my life was completely different. Everything changed,” Kilgore said recently from her shop, the Coffee Mill, a sweet-smelling space at 13128 Indian Rocks Road. “So, I went through a bit of a culture shock.”
Kilgore said she sought treatment to help her get through the difficult time, and it was that assistance plus a request to pick up a performer friend that put Kilgore on her new life path.
“I went in and I was watching the dynamic between the performers, and I felt like I belonged there,” Kilgore said of Encore Performers, an amateur performance troupe that hosts monthly shows at the Largo Community Center. “And it was due to a combination of two things — being able to sing again, and being among friends, both old and new.”
Kilgore said she was drawn to Encore because the group doesn’t just do the old Broadway standards.
“We have an ’80s-themed show, a ’90s show, a country show,” she said, adding, “The goal is for us to become a legit company someday, because a lot of us were in theater or were singers, but we just didn’t fit in.”
For now, Kilgore said she’s content working at her shop, noting they’d like to expand the brand someday, “when the timing is right.” But she admitted she has her heart set on having a career in show business.
“I would love to have a career in music or performing,” Kilgore said. “But it’s such a hard industry to break into.”
One way to break into show biz is by being a multi-hyphenated talent, and the small business owner and singer said she is excited to add the title of “director” to her rapidly expanding resume.
“I’m directing my own show in May, so I’m pretty excited about that,” she said, noting the performance, titled “Topsy Turvy,” is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Between working and performing, Kilgore admitted she doesn’t have much free time.
“Ha! Not exactly,” she said. “But I like it that way. I’m a people person. I love meeting new people, and I love my job because of that. I like to make people happy and feel nice, to feel better in some way.”
When asked if she was finally feeling better after going through a tough stretch, Kilgore said, “Yes. I’ve had a lot of successes and a lot of losses along the way. But I feel like I’ve found myself, like I’m stepping into my own and finding myself and finding my voice.”
For more information on the Encore Performers, visit Facebook.com/EncoreShows.