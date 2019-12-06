Whether you’re hosting family, friends or coworkers, party planning can be stressful, especially during the holiday season. As you plan your next gathering, here are a few lessons from classic holiday movies to keep in mind.
It’s a Wonderful Life
There are a lot of lessons to take away from this iconic Christmas flick. One of the key messages is to appreciate and show gratitude for what you have.
Around the holidays, it’s easy to focus on the material things in life, from expensive gifts to big, flashy parties. But forget about keeping up with the Joneses and focus on what’s really important during the holiday season: surrounding yourself with friends and loved ones.
There’s no need to break the bank when planning your next holiday gathering, especially if it isn’t in your budget. There are plenty of ways to keep costs down when party planning.
For instance, rather than catering your event, you might consider cooking everything at home or even hosting a holiday potluck, where everyone attending brings a dish and shares the cost. Also, limit beverage options and ask guests to bring their favorite beer or wine.
Rather than buying expensive gifts for your entire family, host a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange. That way you’re only responsible for purchasing one gift with a pre-set price limit.
There are other areas to save as well. For instance, send email invites rather than purchasing and mailing paper invitations and instead of hiring entertainment, come up with fun games for your guests, watch favorite holiday movies and make a playlist of your favorite holiday songs rather than hiring a DJ or entertainment.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
I’ve never seen the contemporary, live-action remake of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, so I can only speak to the animated TV movie from the 1960s.
At the heart of the movie, you have an incredibly bitter and lonely Grinch who doesn’t want all the Whos in Whoville to be happy or celebrate Christmas. So, he steals the holiday – gifts, decorations, meals.
There’s an anti-commercialism and anti-consumerism message to the movie, which reminds us what the holiday is all about: spending time with loved ones. There’s no need for flashy parties and lots of things, so when planning your holiday party, it’s best to keep things simple.
Let the holiday’s true meaning ring through at your next party. You might even want to incorporate ways to give back to your community in your next gathering. Take your loved ones out caroling throughout your neighborhood or at a local senior center or ask your guests to bring a toy donation for underprivileged kids.
Elf
One of Buddy the Elf’s most endearing qualities is his relentless cheerfulness and joy. If there’s anything you should take away from the Elf movie, it’s this: stay positive, no matter what.
Essentially, don’t sweat the small stuff. It’s easy for things to go wrong during holiday parties, but blind optimism will get you through anything.
Also, when planning your menu, remember that sugar is essentially its own food group, so serve lots of sweets at your holiday feast. Maybe consider a sugar-loaded spaghetti dish with all the toppings?
A Christmas Story
So your neighbors’ dogs stole your turkey? Or you burnt the roast? Or (insert your unfortunate kitchen mishap here)?
If A Christmas Story taught us anything, it’s to have a back-up plan. And remember, if your meal falls apart, there’s a decent chance your neighborhood Chinese restaurant might be open. Make sure you try the roasted duck.
Home Alone
If there’s anything we learned from Kevin McCallister, it’s that kids are smarter than we think and when left to their own devices, they have the ability to wreak havoc.
If you have any little ones at your next holiday party, make sure you have activities to keep them busy. Set up some arts and crafts projects for them, and consider purchasing small gifts for them to open.
This will keep them out of trouble and establish some fond holiday memories for them at the same time.