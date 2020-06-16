Suffering from cabin fever after months of quarantine? Ready to venture out now that state or local safer-at-home orders have been eased?
Your first destination may be only steps away if you invest in creating an outdoor escape. You can turn your backyard into an entertainment oasis for family and friends. Imagine all those summer cookouts, epic swimming pool parties and weekend staycations that could make your backyard a social hotspot.
When considering the features and amenities you would like to include in your backyard escape, there are many possibilities to consider. At the March 2020 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo, manufacturers showcased some of the newest products, including barbecues, outdoor kitchens, grilling accessories, fire pits, indoor/outdoor fireplaces and much more.
“We are excited for retailers and distributors nationwide to connect with manufacturers just as spring grilling sales begin nationwide and as store owners formalize their fall fireplace and hearth sales plans,” said Jack Goldman, president and CEO of HPBA. “HPBExpo is also the ideal opportunity to peek at what’s coming to living rooms and outdoor kitchens and patios in the year ahead. Based on what we’re seeing on the showroom floor and hearing in hallway conversations, expect products and accessories that offer convenience without sacrificing authenticity.”
Following are the five top trends unveiled at the expo:
Stone and wood accents — Outdoor kitchens and indoor fireplaces are accented with either real or authentically replicated stone bricks and/or wood, a return to more traditional furnishings. In addition, gas and electric indoor fireplaces are centered with even more realistic logs, with a particular preference toward birchwood.
Pergolas — As part of the woodsy movement, pergolas are trending at Expo. One in 10 grill owners have a full outdoor kitchen, and exhibitors are displaying how these overhead structures that offer a touch of shade and a bounty of beauty can conform to myriad outdoor kitchen styles.
Silver barbecues — After several years of grill manufacturers boasting bold colors for their new products, this year’s showroom floor is dominated with a return traditional chrome silver, from starter to the most premium barbecues.
White kitchen spaces — While grills return to silver, look for more kitchen islands and cabinetry in white. The trend for Instagram-friendly white cooking spaces inside is moving outdoors as manufacturers develop sturdier materials designed to withstand elements.
Specialty grills — Nearly two in five grill owners plan to purchase another grill this year, and many manufacturers are betting that consumer’s second — or third — grill will be a specialty grill, focusing on one or two cooking techniques. Exhibitors are proudly displaying wood fire pizza ovens and deep fryers.
According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association, modern outdoor living spaces have evolved far beyond a grill on the patio and a picnic table.
It’s becoming more and more common to find these outdoor living spaces hardscaped to define areas for eating, cooking and relaxing. Features may include built-in refrigerators, grills, sinks, storage and cabinetry; plumbing and drainage; bar areas with tap systems; shelter/overhead structures, and lighting/atmosphere control.
“Homeowners increasingly regard their outdoor spaces as extensions of their homes, and therefore are building them more elaborately, taking design elements and creature comforts into greater consideration,” said Bill Darcy, CEO of NKBA.
The association said that more than one-third of outdoor kitchens are in warm-weather states like Florida, Texas and California.
There are a number of other elements that can enhance your backyard paradise, including the following:
Landscaping — According to Jane Morse of the UF/IFAS Extension in Pinellas County, always select plants for the specific site conditions of sun, soil moisture, salt tolerance and size. Be sure to allow for the mature size of the plant when selecting a site. When selecting trees, look for those with a single main trunk that is not divided and has evenly spaced side branches. Young, immature trees establish more quickly than older, more mature trees. Young, immature trees are also cheaper to buy and catch up very quickly to planted older, mature trees. Before planting, make sure you have the proper amount of space for the tree so it does not encroach on buildings, roads, walkways, etc. Also, be sure to look up and make sure there are no objects such as power lines that can be impacted by the height of the tree.
Graham Orr, an internationally certified arborist and owner of The Palms Tree Service in Pinellas County, offers more guidance on what kind of trees are best suited for the climate in the Tampa Bay area.
“I encourage tree selection to be limited to native trees of our subtropical region,” Orr said. “Hardwoods like the live oak, magnolia and royal poinciana are excellent long-living, pest-resistant shade trees. Palm trees are a big part of the creation of an oasis and I advise self-pruning species or green shaft palms. These palms will shed their seed pods naturally, for example foxtails, royal palms and anonidia.”
According to Orr, maintenance should include moderate pruning from the juvenile stage and every year going forward by a certified arborist.
“They can identify structural and developmental problems and correct them,” Orr explained. “An internationally certified arborist can provide disease diagnosis and treatment when needed. This will improve any tree's ability to weather storms through its maturity.”
Orr said that by hiring a registered internationally certified arborist, the homeowner can be assured they have scientific knowledge to evaluate a tree's condition, considering the root zone through the trunk and into the canopy; and they have been trained in the proper, safe, pruning methods for your trees.
Outdoor lighting — According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, one of the brightest trends in outdoor lighting is environmentally friendly lighting. Many homeowners are looking for lighting that supports eco-friendly living styles, such as LED lighting. In addition to being energy efficient, LED lighting boasts longevity, and are expected to function for about 100,000 hours. Solar powered lights also are becoming increasingly popular with homeowners seeking to take advantage of natural resources. For more significant, showcase projects, achieving the right effects in outdoor lighting requires experience. To bring out the moods, shadows, and magic of your yard, consult an experienced landscape professional.
Water features — Backyard water features can be as small as an accent piece or as large as a reflecting pond. The National Association of Landscape Professionals points out that water features can add a sense of tranquility as well as mask neighborhood noise. Large ponds are self-contained ecosystems and require some maintenance. A pondless water feature can take the form of a waterfall or streambed with cascades flowing into a concealed reservoir. Recirculating fountains are another popular choice.