Beth Brier trained as a classical ballerina in Philadelphia. Her mother was a musical theater actress and she spent her youth backstage. As a teenager, Beth participated in musical theater herself while training in ballet, and she received a scholarship with the Philadelphia Ballet.
But Brier, 67, always had a love for teaching and choreography, and after college she spent several years traveling the country teaching dance to children and teens.
“That (teaching) to me was much more satisfying then going to Broadway show auditions,” Brier said. “That was so not satisfying.”
The love of teaching and choreography became something she would turn into a career in the late 1990s when she moved to Florida and opened Dance and Circus Arts of Tampa Bay. The business started as strictly a dance studio, but Brier started integrating circus arts into her shows in the early 2000s at the request of her daughter. By 2004, circus arts were fully incorporated into the program and are now two thirds of what is taught at the studio.
“My daughter is the whole reason for the circus part,” Brier said. “The whole thing of me getting involved in circus arts was because of her. She wanted to be a contortionist and there were no circus schools in the county.”
Brier feels there is a natural correlation between ballet and circus arts, and she became interested in combining two skills into the shows she choreographs.
“I thought it would be marvelously wonderful to add circus into our shows,” she said.
Dance and Circus Arts of Tampa Bay has about 120 students that range in age from 2 to 58. A portion of the facility looks like a traditional dance studio with wood floors, mirrors and ballet bars, but the other side resembles a circus big top with trapezes, acrobatic rings and aerial silks.
In addition to strictly teaching dance and circus arts skills, Brier feels it is important to work with the whole child and help them to develop into adults who can be employed doing something they love.
“Working here is the first job for many of our teens,” she said. “How nice that they can work doing something they truly love.”
Several of her students have gone on to attend circus training programs in college and to become professional performers themselves.
A group of students perform every Saturday and Sunday evening at Casa Tina Restaurant in Dunedin. Brier also manages Moving Arts of Tampa Bay, a dance and circus arts troupe that performs at public and private events, doing everything from stilt walking to aerial acts and contortion.
Brier has a staff of 12 instructors who say she has helped to create a positive, family-like atmosphere.
“Beth pushes everyone to stay positive. Everyone works together, even the kids,” said Maria Andersen, an instructor in the circus arts program.
“She has created an environment that is positive and not competitive. Kids come here and they don’t leave,” Andersen said. “She just puts out good vibes.”