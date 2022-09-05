According to the AARP, traveling typically tops the list of things to do for older adults, and some of the most popular trips among retirees include national parks, Caribbean cruises, Alaskan excursions, and European adventures.
At one time, securing such vacation getaways used to be a straightforward affair — book a cruise or a flight, find the right accommodations and make sure you pack enough socks and sunscreen for the trip.
But in a post pandemic world, the process is not as easy for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway, and the experience can be even more frustrating for seniors. According to Edward Mass, owner of Anchors Away Cruises and Tours in Dunedin and a longtime veteran of the travel industry, the most important step to take when planning a trip today is to contact a travel agent who can help navigate the rapidly changing rules and regulations aimed at containing and controlling the coronavirus internationally.
“As a senior myself and with over 40 years of experience in the travel industry with airlines, cruise lines and running an award-winning travel agency, the first step a senior should take is to get an experienced travel advisor to work on their behalf,” the 78-year-old Mass said. “All forms of travel conditions and requirements are changing daily. Weekly I receive 8-10 emails that change travel requirements, cruise line policies, health requirements for countries and companies. It is a challenge for my team to keep up with it and impossible for anyone who does not actively work in the travel industry on a daily basis.”
Mass explained a good travel advisor is someone you feel comfortable with, who asks a lot of questions about what you want your vacation to be like. “If all they want to do is make the reservation, you need to find another advisor,” he said, adding whenever seniors call or come into his office at 1300 Heather Ridge Blvd., he offers several pointers to help make planning their getaway as simple as possible.
“I advise them to talk to their traveling companion about the destinations they wish to visit,” he said. Things like what sights they want to see and what type of accommodations they want should all be discussed together and with their advisor, so it’s all planned well in advance. “Ask your advisor how much walking is required on the trip, something that is especially important if you or your companion have mobility issues,” Mass added. “And don’t buy based on price! Buy based on what you get that is important to you and what you want your experience to be. Do you want a room with a view or a balcony, or even a suite? Question your advisor about amenities and promotions that may include extra value for a small upcharge, and ask about senior rates and military consideration, as some cruise lines provide shipboard credits or special pricing.”
Mass agreed with the AARP’s ranking of preferred destinations for seniors, noting Alaska “is still popular with the senior set” because it offers stunning natural scenery such as mountains, glaciers, and wildlife as well as a rare opportunity to visit Santa at the North Pole. He also said the Caribbean is very popular with Florida seniors “because it is a close, safe environment and can be inexpensive because they do not need airfare.” He said trips along the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes are also trending among seniors, as “both areas have brand new ships operating there for the first time in 2022.”
Mass offered one last piece of advice he believes is critical for traveling seniors — purchase insurance.
“I never travel without travel insurance,” he said. “Ask your travel advisor to explain what is included. Most experienced travel agencies will have an insurance company they work with that has proven to provide the proper coverage and been responsive when claims are made.” He said purchasing travel insurance from a cruise line or tour operator should be “a second choice as their coverage may not provide cash refunds, but future travel credits, and a senior needs to have cash back on any claim.”
For more information on travel tips for seniors, visit the AARP website at www.aarp.org/travel; or contact Anchors Away Cruises and Tours at 727-781-2777.