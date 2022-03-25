Visitors to Clearwater over the past several years may have noticed a huge growth in public and visual art located throughout the city, now home to murals, sculptures, fine art exhibits and even utility box designs by local artists.
Clearwater Cultural Affairs Coordinator Christopher Hubbard says that the city’s art explosion has been a long time in the making.
“Like Tampa and St. Petersburg, which have experienced a cultural renaissance in recent years, Clearwater is following suit,” Hubbard said. “It’s been an effort by a lot of people and organizations spending a lot of time in the trenches, building an infrastructure that artists can springboard from.”
The Clearwater Arts Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps to promote the arts in Clearwater. Co-President Beth Daniels explains the role of the alliance as helping to enliven the arts scene and to encourage and support arts and arts education in Clearwater.
“Art brings a type of spirit to a community,” Daniels said.
One of the more unique projects sponsored by the alliance is called “Think Outside the Box.” Once plain utility boxes citywide have been transformed into artistic canvases by local artists.
Some 32 boxes have been wrapped in artwork since the project began in 2016. Themes include birds, flowers, contemporary art and jazz.
“It’s a project that can go anywhere in the city and it helps to call people’s attention to art,” Daniels said.
The group also sponsors monthly walks to showcase the various types of public art downtown. Over the course of an hour, participants are introduced to 25 pieces of art. Some of the artwork is easy to see and some of it is a bit more difficult to spot.
“Some of the art is tucked away in alleys or along side streets,” Daniels said. “People whiz by it and never know it’s there.”
Among the pieces available for viewing are those included in the Sculpture 360 project. Sculptures are located on the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Cleveland Street and also in front of the old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Sculptures are rotated out every 18 months and the next rotation is scheduled for June.
The art walks are held on the third Saturday of each month and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the tour. Reservations can be made by visiting the alliance’s website at www.clearwaterartsalliance.org.
The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency also plays a key role in funding public art projects as a way to reduce blight and vacancies in the downtown district.
CRA recently completed a project in which storefronts were decorated with wearable art, and it has also promoted the growing number of murals throughout the downtown area. During the past four years, seven murals have been painted on the sides of local buildings.
“The arts play an important role in the downtown’s physical look,” said Amanda Thompson, director of the CRA. “And that creates different reasons for people to visit downtown.”
Another project funded by the CRA is an exhibit at the Clearwater Main Library by famed photographer Clyde Butcher. Titled “America’s Everglades Through the Eyes of Clyde Butcher,” the exhibit features images from the Everglades that Butcher has been photographing since he moved to Florida from California in 1980.
When he heard that the Everglades were endangered, Butcher started using his photos to help Floridians and others understand the beauty of the environment they would lose if nothing were done to save the Everglades.
“It is my hope that the vision I give to you of the Everglades will inspire you to love and protect it for generations to come,” Butcher is quoted on the CRA’s website.
The exhibit runs through May 31 at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. It’s free to the public and parking is also free.
Butcher will also be presenting a lecture at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., on Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved at www.downtownclearwater.com.
For those looking for art on the beach, the city’s annual Sugar Sand Festival is coming up April 8 through 24 at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. The festival features the work of 14 sand artists and more than 1,000 tons of Clearwater Beach sand. Participants can purchase tickets to view the sand sculptures which are housed under a 21,000-square-foot tent.
This is the first time the festival has been held since 2019, said Kris Koch, senior manager of events and athletics for Clearwater.
“This is a great, family-friendly event that expands peoples’ horizons regarding art and touches all of the senses,” Koch said. “It shines a great spotlight on what we have here as a natural amenity and showcases the work of the artists as well.”
Other activities at the festival include food and entertainment, as well as sand sculpture classes and several sculpting competitions. Tickets can be purchased at www.sugarsandfestival.com.