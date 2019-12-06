With the holiday season comes winter break — which means the kids (and teachers) will get that well-deserved mid-year respite.
Of course, this creates a small dilemma: How to keep a house full of enthusiastic children from causing devastation and despair. If idle hands are the devil’s workshop, any cluster of idle kids could easily become the devil’s sweatshop.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to get those youngsters out of the house and park them in front of something that will keep them distracted for a few hours. Sounds like a trip to a local movie theater may be in order.
Going into the season, there are a number of family-friendly movies either in theaters or scheduled to hit the big screen in the coming weeks. Following is guide to the holiday movie calendar:
‘Arctic Dogs’
Possibly still in theaters
Genre: Animation and comedy
Cast: Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy
Director: Aaron Woodley
Rated: PG
Released Nov. 1, this animated film featuring the voice of Jeremy Renner as Swifty, an Arctic fox, earned more scorn than praise from critics and audiences. It did break one record: Earning just $2.9 million in its first weekend, it ranks as the worst ever opening for a film playing in more than 2,800 theaters. A quick check on Fandango shows it’s been pulled from Tampa Bay area theaters.
In the film, Swifty works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he dreams of becoming a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus.
‘Playing with Fire’
In theaters now
Genre: Comedy and family
Cast: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane and Brianna Hildebrand
Director: Andy Fickman
Rated: PG
Movie-goers seem to like this family comedy more than most film critics.
In “Playing with Fire,” straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of an encroaching wildfire. They soon realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitters.
Unable to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.
For anyone older than 50: Think “Emergency” meets “Three Men and a Baby,” or something along those lines.
‘Frozen 2’
In theaters now
Genre: Animation, fantasy and family
Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown
Directors: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
Rated: PG
Of course Walt Disney Studios is returning to Arendelle — was there ever any doubt?
Queen Elsa and Princess Anna set out on a new adventure with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven. This time around, Elsa must use her powers to protect her kingdom. It will be interesting to see if Disney can duplicate the success of the original film. Can songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez deliver something as catchy as “Let It Go”?
‘Playmobil: The Movie’
Opening Dec. 6
Genre: Animation and family fantasy
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert
Director: Lino DiSalvo
Not yet rated
Powered by thrilling adventures, multiple worlds and hilarious characters, “Playmobil: The Movie” is a magical adventure full of heart for the entire family.
When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla must go on the quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends — the smooth talking food truck driver Del, the dashing secret agent Rex Dasher, a wholehearted robot, an extravagant fairy godmother. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself.
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Opening Dec. 13
Genre: Action, adventure, comedy and fantasy
Cast: Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner (screenplay); Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito
Director: Jake Kasdan
Rated: PG-13
In “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the gang is back but the game has changed.
As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
Opening Dec. 20
Genre: Action, adventure and science fiction
Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Billie Lourd, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams
Director: J.J. Abrams
Not yet rated — probably PG-13
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away.
The film promises to be a riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga. New legends will be born in the final battle for freedom. For optimal viewing, leave the political predisposition at home and just be a kid again for a few hours.
‘Spies in Disguise’
Opening Dec. 25
Genre: Animation and family
Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka
Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane
Rated: PG
Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites.
Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter … not so much. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise — transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic … pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.
‘Little Women’
Opening Dec. 25
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper
Director: Greta Gerwig
Rated: PG
Writer-director Greta Gerwig has crafted an adaptation of “Little Women” that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott.
It unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely.
Not feeling like a trip to the movie theater? No worries: A number of new family-friendly films will be available through the holiday season on various subscription video on-demand services. Following is a look at some recent and upcoming releases:
‘Klaus’
Streaming on Netflix now
Genre: Animation and family
Cast: J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald and Will Sasso
Director: Sergio Pablos
Rated: PG
When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters.
Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.
‘Lady and the Tramp’
Streaming now on Disney+
Genre: Family, action
Cast: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Janelle Monáe, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, F. Murray Abraham and Sam Elliott
Director: Charlie Bean
Rated: PG
“Lady and the Tramp” is a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic about a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray.
The two embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.
‘Noelle’
Streaming now on Disney+
Genre: Family comedy
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader, Julie Hagerty, Billy Eichner, Michael Gross and Ron Funches
Director: Marc Lawrence
Rated: G
In this holiday comedy, Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away … but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.
‘The Bravest Knight’
Streaming now on Hulu
Cast: Storm Reid, T.R. Knight, Chance Hurstfield, Bobby Moynihan, Wilson Cruz and Kathleen Barr
Director: Shabnam Rezaei
Rating: TV-G
“The Bravest Knight,” an animated series, debuted in June on Hulu. It is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived.
Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.