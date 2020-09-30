Think pink: Tampa Bay area programs, fundraisers planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Each year in October, the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign helps to educate the public about symptoms, risk factors and the importance of early detection as well as screenings and prevention.
In addition to raising awareness, the campaign also celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease. NBCAM was established in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries, now part of AstraZeneca.
Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in women after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.
According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in the developed and developing countries. In low- and middle-income countries the incidence has been rising up steadily in the last years due to increase in life expectancy, increase urbanization and adoption of western lifestyles.
“Early detection of the disease remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control,” a WHO fact sheet states. “When breast cancer is detected early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured. If detected late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option. In such cases, palliative care to relief the suffering of patients and their families is needed.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. This year, an estimated 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.
Although great strides have been made in breast cancer awareness and treatment, there remains much to be accomplished. NBCAM lives on through the work of its previous collaborating partners who are dedicated to educating and empowering women to take charge of their own breast health.
Following is a list of Tampa Bay area fundraisers, programs and events promoting awareness of breast cancer issues and raising funds to support the fight against the disease.
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation to host 12 annual Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K
The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation will present the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K sponsored by the Cancer Care Centers of Brevard and the US Oncology Network.
Through the month of October, participants can complete the walk anywhere, any day.
Those who have registered can run, walk, dance, swim their way to the virtual finish line. The Pink Ribbon Walk’s mission is to celebrate every form of physical activity and promote a healthier lifestyle while raising funds for adult cancer patients.
All proceeds benefit the FCS Foundation, which provides financial assistance for non-medical living expenses to qualified patients who are currently undergoing cancer treatment in Florida. Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations go directly towards patient grants.
“This year has been challenging due to event cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Diaz, FCS Foundation board chairman. “Without virtual events like this, the FCS Foundation would not be able to continue to donate over $1 million in grants a year to help cancer patients in need.”
“Funds raised by the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K will make a strong impact on those in our community who are battling cancer,” said Lynn Rasys FCS Foundation executive director. “This financial aid will help make the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of assistance.”
Registration for the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K is open through Sept. 30. All participants will receive a medal and T-shirt. To register, visit FCSF.org/PWR2020.
BayCare seminars, classes on hiatus
Under normal circumstances, BayCare health experts host several seminars and support groups focusing on breast cancer. The seminars and group sessions are free to the public and are held at BayCare’s various Morton Plant Mease facilities and community centers around the Tampa Bay area.
During this time, classes and events have been postponed due to the pandemic.
A statement on the BayCare website states: “In order to reduce the risks of COVID-19, in an abundance of caution we are canceling classes and events until further notice.”
Visit BayCare.org/coronavirus for timely information about coronavirus. For additional questions, call 1-800-BayCare.
HERricane Glam Run 5K moved to February
PALM HARBOR — The annual HERricane Glam Run 5K — which usually takes place in October — has been rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Sponsored in part by Sprouts Market and AdventHealth North Pinellas, the seventh annual HERricane Glam Run 5K will take place Feb. 13 on the scenic Pinellas Trail. Proceeds benefit Palm Harbor University High School ClubMEDICAL Boosters and the LYN Fund charity organizations. Registration will open in the fall.
For information, visit glamrun.org.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk scheduled
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events are a celebration of survivorship and an occasion to express hope and the shared determination to make this breast cancer’s last century.
The largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, Making Strides enlists nearly 300 communities annually to participate in the fight.
Presented by Raymond James, Making Strides of Pinellas will host its annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. Due to the pandemic, this will be a “walk where you are” event.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/PinellasMSABC or www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Pinellas.
Making Strides event set in Hillsborough
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has an event planned in Hillsborough County.
Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa, Making Strides of Tampa will host its annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. Due to the pandemic, this will be a “walk where you are” event.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/tampastrides or www.makingstrideswalk.org/tampafl.
Golf tournament proceeds to supply free mammograms
WINTER HAVEN — The fifth annual Central Florida Health Care Golf Tournament will take place Monday, Oct. 26, at the Country Club of Winter Haven, 4200 Country Club Road S., Winter Haven.
The event will feature a 9 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds will go to supplying free mammograms to the women of Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties who cannot afford this potentially life-saving exam. Organizers have slightly altered the event configuration this year to ensure the safety of all of participants.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities range from $100 to $10,000. For information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-central-florida-health-care-golf-tournament-tickets-113103942938?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.