Unintentional drowning causes about 10 deaths a day in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the top cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the state of Florida and the second leading cause of death after motor vehicle crashes for children ages 1-14.
The CDC, Florida Department of Health, Water Safety USA and others offer a number of tips to keep children safe around water and reduce the risk of drowning. Swimming lessons top the list.
Water Safety USA points to a study in children ages 1-4 done in 2000-2005 in Arizona, California and Florida by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that showed formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk by as much as 88%.
More children drown in swimming pools. Arizona, California and Florida are states where pools are common, which is why those states were chosen for the study.
American Academy of Pediatrics says swimming lessons can begin as early as age 1, although it depends on your child’s emotional maturity, physical and developmental abilities and limitations, and comfort level in the water.
By age 4 most children should be ready to take lessons that include water survival skills, such as floating and treading water. By ages 5-6, children should learn to front crawl. Children should learn how to get to the surface of the water and how to get out of the pool. They also should learn how to propel themselves at least 25 yards.
Lessons can be found at municipal recreation centers and YMCAs. Look for classes with qualified instructors that use recognized curriculum, such as the American Red Cross, in pools where lifeguards on duty are trained in CPR and have first aid certification.
Parents should expect their child to attend multiple classes that continue until basic skills are mastered and children become to feel safe around water. Classes with parent participation are best, as are those that have an adult within arm’s reach at all times.
Children should be taught to always ask permission before they get into a pool or other waterbody. They also should be taught what to do if they fall in or something else happens they don’t expect. They need to learn to swim with their clothes on. Older children need to learn how to help someone struggling in the water and how to get help.
AAP does not recommend lessons for children under age 1 because there is no proof they lower the risk of drowning. Infants can’t raise their heads out of the water well enough to breath. However, parents might want to take a play class with their youngest children to get them used to being in a pool.
Other ways to keep kids safe
Swim lessons are only one way to keep children safe. DOH recommends the use of “layers of protection,” including supervision, barriers and emergency preparedness.
According to Water Smart Florida, supervision means that someone is actively watching whenever a child is in or near the water and especially when they around residential swimming pools. These “watchers” (an adult) take responsibility for pool safety, which means no cell phones, books, conversations or anything else – including alcohol – that might distract them from their mission.
Barriers are critical to keeping children safe and DOH recommends the use of more than one, including child-proof locks on all doors, a pool fence along with door and pool alarms. The study by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed that about 70% of children that drowned in residential pools were last seen in the house and not expected to be at the pool. Researchers recommended barriers as well as swimming lessons.
Fences have been deemed as the most effective, proven way to prevent drowning of young children, according to DOH. More children reportedly drowned when they wandered out of the house and fell into a swimming pool that was not fenced off from the house. They slipped out a door, climbed out a window, or even crawled through a doggy door to access the pool.
The Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act requires pool safety measures for pools built after Oct. 1, 2000. For more information, visit www.watersmartfl.com/requirements/index.html.
The third layer of protection is emergency preparedness. Parents should teach children to swim or at least to float and tread water. Use life jackets or other flotation devices when and around the water. Learn CPR. Keep a phone nearby to call 911 if necessary.
Pools aren’t the only place where water safety is important. Infants are more likely to drown in the bathtub or in a bucket or other containers with only a few inches of water, according to DOH. Tubs, buckets, containers and wading pools should be emptied immediately after use. Toilet lids should be closed and seat locks should be used. Toys should be removed from hot tubs, which should be covered after each use.
Children not only ones at risk
While children may be at the highest risk of drowning and residential pools the most likely place they will run into danger, staying safe is important for all ages around all types of water. Drowning is the fifth leading cause of death among all ages in the United States.
More than half of drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters, including lakes, rivers and oceans, according to the CDC. In addition, nearly 80% of people who die from drowning are male.
When swimming in the ocean, DOH recommends staying in areas where a lifeguard is present. Always swim with a partner and keep a close eye on children. Don’t swim out too far from shore unless you are a good swimmer. Stay mindful of the weather.
One of the most dangerous aspects is high surf and rip currents, which are strong, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They often occur around low spots and breaks in sandbars and near structures such as jetties and piers. National Weather Service puts out advisories when they are most likely.
If you get caught in a rip current, stay calm and don’t fight it. Swim parallel to shore until you escape the current. Then swim to shore. Try to draw attention to yourself by waving or calling for help. But don’t wear yourself out.
If you see someone caught in a rip current, get help from a lifeguard or call 911. Do not swim out to them to try to help. Throw them something that floats if possible. Encourage them to stay calm and swim parallel to shore.
Alcohol is involved with about 70% of deaths associated with water recreation. Nearly one in four emergency room visits for drowning involve alcohol and about one in five reported boating deaths. The CDC attributes the involvement from alcohol to its ability to impair balance, coordination and judgement, thus increasing risk-taking behavior.
Many agencies come together to promote water safety with one goal in mind — prevent drowning.
“Drowning can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water,” says the CDC.
Use safety measures anytime you’re around the water.
