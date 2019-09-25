SEMINOLE — Physical activity is an important aspect of every woman’s health, but when cancer is thrown into the mix, exercise becomes even more critical, said Sherry Girard, manager of Curves, a women-only gym in Seminole.
Whether a woman is currently undergoing cancer treatment or a cancer survivor, staying active is a key to better health, she said. “They need to get physical to fight breast cancer, or any cancer.”
Exercise also plays a role in cancer prevention. The Women’s Health Initiative found that one-and-a-quarter to two-and-a-half hours of exercise each week reduces the risk for cancer by 18 percent, she said. “It’s quite amazing. Just by staying fit.”
Deann Venuti, owner of Orangetheory Fitness gyms in Clearwater and Trinity, also stresses the importance of staying active.
“Being active, no matter what, keeping the body moving is so important,” she said. “It’s going to lead to a longer, healthier life. Fitness can really save people in so many ways.”
Exercise also helps moderate hormones, such as estrogen and insulin, Girard said. “We know cancer loves sweets. So that’s something that has to be regulated and pulled back. Working out with us can actually help them with that.”
She said that Seminole Curves attracts a lot of women with cancer or who have survived the disease.
Curves, which offers 30-minute circuit workout classes, focuses on strength training, she said. The equipment is different from other gyms, though. At Curves, women train on hydraulic resistance machines, Girard said.
“It’s all about the resistance you put into them,” she said. “You do what you’re able to do and you get out of it what you put into it.”
Orangetheory workouts are a little different, Venuti said. Those training with Orangetheory experience one-hour, full-body workouts that focus on endurance, strength and power training. They also wear heart-rate monitors while they work out and use that data to inform their workouts, she said.
“We’re science-based and use that for a better workout,” she said.
For women undergoing cancer treatment or who have any other health concerns, Girard recommends they get a doctor’s clearance before hitting the gym, though. Then, based on their type of treatment and cancer or other illness, Curves’ trainers can help them to adapt their workout to suit their needs, she said.
“We’ll tell them to work out differently,” she said. “Or maybe we’ll tell them not to work out on a couple of our machines but others are OK … We evaluate to see if we think you need to skip a machine and show you how to do a machine differently so that it works the same muscle groups.”
Venuti said not everyone undergoing cancer treatment will physically be able to handle the gym. In these cases, it’s easy for them to freeze their membership until they’re feeling healthier.
“But you will have some people who feel up to it,” she said. They might just come in less frequently than they did before their cancer diagnosis.
She also recommends these patients get approval from their doctor before working out. Then, Orangetheory trainers will work with them to tweak their workouts to suit their capabilities during treatment.
“We show everybody the same type of workout each day, but we can show you how to do it at your own pace,” she said. “We show all different variables and different ways to do things.”
Even though their energy levels might be affected by treatment, it’s still important for cancer patients to find ways to stay active, Girard said.
“If you’re battling breast cancer, regular physical activity can be one of your best allies,” she said.
Venuti also stressed the importance a healthy diet. It’s an important part of cancer prevention and also improves health overall, she said.
“When I first got in the industry, I learned about eating healthy, eating clean, trying to not eat anything with cancer-causing type stuff in it,” she said. “Especially in America, we put so much in our food to make it last, and then there are pesticides. Organic might be more expensive, but it’s not more expensive than having cancer. A lot of people don’t realize we’re getting cancer from the food that we eat. We try to educate our members.”
There’s also a mental health benefit to working out. Physical activity helps individuals fight depression, which Venuti said is common among cancer patients and worsens when they’re “knocked out of their routine,” such as going to the gym.
“Exercise creates hormones like serotonin. It makes you feel happy and it’s going to help with the healing process,” she said. “When you’re happier, you’re going to get better faster.”
Girard said, “When they’re depressed, (exercise) helps them stay on track and meet their health and fitness goals. There are mental health benefits of exercise, regular physical activity. It lifts your mood, helps you feel better about yourself and raises your inner strength.”
This increases in a women-centric environment like Curves, she added.
“When women are diagnosed with cancer, they come here looking for a sisterhood,” she said. “It’s a sisterhood. They love to know that there are other women who have been through the same thing, and it’s amazing how they find each other here.”