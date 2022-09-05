For Jean Barnes, volunteering isn’t just about “keeping busy” — it’s about staying involved in the organizations and projects she loves and continuing to contribute to the community.
Barnes retired at 62, having tapered her consulting job to part-time before she stopped. Even before that, she had already started volunteering. Within six months of her retirement, she began looking for a meaningful volunteer job where she could use her computer skills.
“I started in the (Florida Botanical) Gardens but found an opportunity in admin working with the head of the foundation, Chuck Scafiddi, who was the volunteer recruiter,” Barnes said. “He was an inspirational leader and a terrific manager. He retired from NASA and had many stories to tell about his years there.”
Barnes is very specific when talking about what attracted her to volunteerism.
“I had had a very successful career in computers working with some of the biggest companies at a time when personal computers were being developed,” she explained. “I thought it was my obligation to pay back for my fortunate career by helping others, many who had not had the same opportunities.”
That calling began even before retirement for Barnes.
“My first volunteer job was with RSVP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, in upstate New York, where I helped develop mailing lists for attracting donors and for managing their volunteers,” she said. “I worked at the Florida Botanical Gardens for 10 years with Chuck. After that, I meet Terry Fortner, who introduced me to the Palm Harbor Museum and the Friends of the Island Parks. I was fortunate to use my experience with Chuck to join the boards of both organizations and I have been working with both organizations since then.”
Barnes says she has learned new skills from some of the outstanding leaders she has worked with while volunteering.
“I knew computers but did not work with people that much,” Barnes said. “At the museum, Sallie Parks brought me on the board and put me in a fundraising committee, suggesting I put on a bluegrass festival for the Palm Harbor Museum. I was extremely lucky to be able to work with Sallie when she was president as I watched her skillful way she talked to friends and donors as she described how the organization exists on grants and a prayer and how they can help the museum survive. I feel very fortunate to work with and learn from her.”
Barnes said Parks is a celebrated board member and chair in many volunteer organizations throughout the county.
When Barnes joined the Friends of the Island Parks, she met President Diane Hood, an experienced manager and fundraiser who worked on fundraisers at Princeton University as well as major projects for the Friends. “Barnes said. “Her skills in working with board members and communication with sponsors are impressive. I continue to learn from her in working on multiple fundraising events.”
One such fundraiser is the inaugural Honeymoon Island Fall Fest, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park on Oasis Beach and in the beach parking area. This new annual family-oriented festival will feature outdoor recreational activities, an arts market, nature exhibits, food trucks, live music and more in a beachside setting. For information, visit www.friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Barnes has a few recommendations for people nearing retirement who may be interested in volunteer opportunities.
“Look ahead to find areas that interest you,” she said. “Talk to people who are leaders, check out prospective volunteer organization websites, research the finances of organizations that interested you. The best thing you can do is participate in an event for an organization you think you would enjoy. Look for interests that make you feel good and where you can make a difference.”
Volunteer work is as critical to the community as it is to the individual. People connect with other volunteers, with a mission, and with society.
“Volunteering is extremely fulfilling,” Barnes said. “It is filled with some of the most wonderful people you’ll ever meet. Look for the simple things you can do to help others as well as important things. Everyone needs a hand now and then, and some are in situations that are desperate. Look at others and think to yourself — there but for the grace of God, go I!”
The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation is a fundraising entity created to provide leadership and financial support for the Florida Botanical Gardens. For information, visit www.flbgfoundation.org.
The Palm Harbor Museum, situated in the 105-year-old Hartley House, seeks to preserve and share the heritage of the Palm Harbor area. For information, visit www.palmharbormuseum.com.
Friends of the Island Parks is a Citizen Support Organization serving Honeymoon and Caladesi Island state parks. For information, visit www.friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Jean Barnes helps organize annual bluegrass festivals to raise funds for various projects throughout Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island state parks.
Wine Around Palm Harbor is an annual fundraiser that supports the Palm Harbor Museum. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Nov. 5.