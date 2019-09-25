While on vacation last year, Seminole resident Vivian DeRussy developed a headache and blurry vision. She didn’t think much of it at the time, but made an appointment with an ophthalmologist when she and her family returned. The ophthalmologist referred DeRussy to her primary doctor, who ordered an MRI.
And there, in black and white and with startling clarity, was a mass that would change her life forever.
In July 2018, just two weeks before she retired, DeRussy was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer found in the brain and spinal cord. Within three days, the grandmother of three would undergo surgery to remove the mass.
“Within that first week, the cancer had moved from stage III to stage IV,” DeRussy said. “It was that aggressive.”
What followed were months of intensive treatment, which included 30 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. DeRussy currently undergoes five days of chemotherapy each month for the next six months.
“At my worst point, I couldn’t even sit in the hospital bed and turn sideways,” DeRussy said. “It was that bad.”
In the depths of her battle, DeRussy said a light appeared to help guide her out of the darkness.
At the suggestion of her husband, Dan, who has practiced yoga for the last 20 years, DeRussy began taking classes at Yoga4All in Seminole.
“Yoga has really been one of the things that has helped me the most,” DeRussy said. “I’ve always been a spiritual person, and I’ve always had a deep belief.
“Meditation through yoga enhanced that belief,” she continued.
Doug Warner, an instructor and massage therapist at Yoga4All, said yoga is an excellent practice to supplement proper medical treatment.
“Yoga, especially in breast cancer survivors, helps support the immune system,” Warner said. “It helps patients regain strength and balance.
“It helps women get back in touch with their bodies in a healthy way,” he continued.
Restorative yoga is a practice that focuses on centering through passive stretching. It uses physical poses and breathing techniques to increase strength, flexibility and well-being
A 2009 study by the National Institute of Health found that restorative yoga to be beneficial to cancer patients, particularly breast cancer patients, by helping to reduce fatigue and stress.
Another study published in the Journal of the Society for Integrative Oncology found “with respect to mental health and quality of life, significant improvements were seen over time for depression, negative affect, state anxiety, and overall quality of life.”
Warner said that both yoga and meditation, which goes hand in hand with the practice, has benefited DeRussy tremendously.
“Meditation has helped her enormously,” Warner said. “Not just with the emotional and physical stress, but it has helped her find perspective and peace of mind.”
“Mentally, I feel like yoga deepens my faith,” DeRussy said. “And physically, it strengthens me.”
Although DeRussy has some hearing and sight loss, she never lets it get to her.
“I had to learn to read again,” she said, adding that she and her grandson, who is in the third grade, currently read on the same level.
“We help each other with our homework,” she said.
But it is her faith — made only stronger by yoga — that sustains her to this day.
“God has a plan for me,” DeRussy said. “I try not to think about the past and I try not to think about the future. I live in the moment every single day.”