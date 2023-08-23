Scientists and doctors agree that the secret to a long life may be in your genes, but that good habits make a big difference. Exercise, a healthy diet, staying active and lifelong learning enhance your golden years. Anti-aging foods at every age can lay a foundation for a 50-plus healthy lifestyle and enjoyable retirement. Your skin, heart, mind and body will thank you.
As always, check with your physician about any conditions, allergies or special needs before making changes to your diet, especially if you are diabetic, gluten or dairy intolerant. Here are some tips from local experts, cookbook authors and anti-aging research studies.
LEARN FROM BLUE ZONERS
There are regions in the world that historically have the largest numbers of centenarians. These vibrant people not only live long lives, but healthy ones as well. These regions are called “Blue Zones” and are Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.
“That’s five different countries with five different diets, environments, and socio-economic factors,” says Camilla Nichols, M.S., a holistic health professional. “What could they have in common is a pattern of physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual similarities. They walk, nap and stay active; have family and community support; engage in social activities and have health diets.”
Nichols reminds us they eat to live, don’t live to eat, and make the last meal of the day in the late afternoon or early evening the smallest one.
“Include fish, especially salmon. Eat red meat rarely and in small quantities. Have vegetables, especially squash, greens, mushrooms, sweet potatoes and yams and sea vegetables like seaweed. Eat pickled and fermented foods; legumes like lentils, chickpeas, beans; and fruit like papaya, melons, bananas, and avocado. Dairy is OK, but from goat or sheep’s milk and cheese rather than from cow. Drink green tea and coffee. Moderation in all foods and drinks is the norm,” she says.
WORDS TO EAT BY
Registered dietitian Cara Rosenbloom is co-author of “Food to Grow On” and suggests eating more whole foods (vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains and lean proteins) and fewer ultra-processed foods (fast food, soda and sweets). The familiar Mediterranean and DASH diets work because they are filled with foods that provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and forgo foods that promote inflammation or the cellular damage that accelerates aging. With aging also comes loss of muscle mass so aim for 20 to 30 grams of protein at every meal, but not from just any source. Focus on fish, poultry, soy, beans, lentils and Greek yogurt and those low in saturated fats.
EAT LOCAL, COOK GLOBAL
Grace O’s “Anti-Aging Dishes from Around the World” reviews the benefits of 250 superfood snacks and healthy meals. The creator of FoodTrients, she has collected easy-to-make dishes with everyday ingredients, and each recipe has a symbol for its benefits including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, disease prevention, gut health, mind boosters, strength and more. She lists 50 foods that can help you live longer (almonds, apples, avocados, beets, black beans, blueberries, chia seeds, cruciferous veggies, lentils, garlic, quinoa, mushrooms, salmon, olives, and — yay — red wine) as well as the importance of fermented foods as probiotics.
AVOID ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS
Dietitian and nutrition expert Wendy Wesley, RDN, was born and raised in St. Petersburg, earned a journalism degree from UCF and worked in marketing. She went back to school for a master’s degree in nutrition at Iowa State after a successful career and worked as an acute care hospital dietitian where she honed her skills to prescribe and write meal plans for all disease states and conditions.
“I decided that my fascination with food, love of cooking and social work could transform people’s lives if I could help them harness food for health.”
With a well-respected practice in downtown St. Pete, Wesley has been interviewed on Channel 10 and WUSF’s “The Zest” and was Creative Loafing’s Readers Pick for Best Nutritionist. Most of her patients are 45-50-plus, and she personalizes each plan.
Her recommendations?
“The first step is keeping a 7- to 10-day journal of what you eat. Then I ask questions about their budget, their habits, the way they shop and cook, health history and we create an intervention plan with three or four baby steps,” says Wesley. “The No. 1 recommendation is to avoid ultra-processed foods (sugar, salt, fat, flour) that promote weight gain, drive up chances for cancer, diabetes, bone strength, heart disease and dementia.”
Other tips include ingesting higher protein diets including plant-sourced proteins (full of fiber and micro-nutrients), hydrating (fruit-infused water is great), substituting Gatorade (too much sodium/sugar) with water and banana, limiting alcohol, and most importantly read the labels. “Use the three-three method. Look in their pantry and find the foods that are more than 3 grams added sugar per serving and those that are lower than 3 grams of fiber — challenge, question and eliminate those foods now,” says Wesley.
For information, visit wendywesleynutrition.com.
VEGGIES & FRUITS PROMOTE LONGEVITY
Eating seasonally is the huge first step to boosting your immunity and promoting longevity. Experts advise eating a variety of different-colored fruits and vegetables to ensure optimal nutrition intake. Other plant foods for aging include whole grains, nuts, and seeds. Superfoods also include some dairy products, eggs, and fish, which have omega-3 fatty acids, a fat with health benefits.
Other beneficial foods for skin and body health are leafy greens, tomatoes, melon, pomegranate, oranges and grapes. You can find recipes and ideas on www.followfreshfromflorida.com. Consider these anti-aging super-veggies, organic when possible.
Red bell peppers are loaded with antioxidants and high in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and have a variety of anti-inflammatory properties. Slice and dip them in hummus for a healthy snack.
Papaya is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may help skin elasticity and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and one of the best anti-inflammatory agents.
Blueberries are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as an age-defying antioxidant called anthocyanin.
Broccoli is an anti-inflammatory, anti-aging powerhouse packed with vitamins C and K, fiber, folate, lutein and calcium. Spinach is super hydrating and packed with antioxidants that help to reduce cell inflammation, oxygenate and replenish the entire body, including vitamins A, C, E, and K; magnesium, plant-based heme iron and lutein.
Avocados are high in inflammation-fighting fatty acids that promote smooth skin health and contain a variety of essential nutrients that may slow down aging (vitamins K, C, E, and A; B vitamins, potassium). Their carotenoid content may help to protect against skin cancers.
Nuts, especially almonds, are a great source of vitamin E, which may help repair skin tissue, retain skin moisture, and protect skin from damaging UV rays. Walnuts contain anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that may help strengthen skin cell membranes and protect against the sun.