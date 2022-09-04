MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
According to Max Michalski, a recreation leader and events and programing coordinator with the city’s recreation department, the club offers bus trips, organized card games, lunch bunch and early bird dinner meet-ups, and much more. The club is open to everyone over the age of 55. Members need not live in Madeira Beach.
“We have members who live in Safety Harbor,” Michalski said in an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers. “We are always looking for new members. Yearly dues are only $15. This gets you into the monthly meetings, discounts on bus trips, card games, lunch bunch, and early bird dinners.”
Michalski said that anyone interested in checking out the club is welcome to do so. The club has a $5 visitor fee.
“At monthly meetings, we will go over events coming up, most meetings we have a guest speaker, and a light lunch will be served,” Michalski said.
As with many social groups and clubs, the pandemic brought changes.
“Pre-COVID, we had around 150 members in the club,” Michalski said. “Last year we had around 90 members.”
According to Michalski, many members stayed connected during the pandemic.
“The club didn’t have any activities from March of 2020 till September of 2021,” he continued. “At that time, many members felt safe to get together and we started activities again. Quite a few members are seasonal residents and from Canada. Many of them have not returned since the pandemic.”
The history of the club can be traced back to a Florida transplant.
Georgia Rummele and her husband moved to Madeira Beach from the Chicago area in the late 1970s. They planned to spend their retirement years enjoying Pinellas beaches.
“Just two months after moving to Madeira Beach, Mr. Rummele suddenly passed away,” Michalski said. “After Mr. Rummele’s passing, Georgia reached out to the Madeira Beach-Redington Chamber inquiring about any senior programs in the area.”
At the time, no clubs exclusive to older adults existed in the area, so the chamber suggested she start one.
“And that is exactly what she did with the help of a few of her neighbors,” Michalski said. “The Madeira Beach Seniors had their first meeting Jan. 27, 1981, at the Madeira Beach-Redington Chamber of Commerce building.”
Michalski believes the initial meeting attracted around 40 people. From what is documented, the office was too small and people were standing outside the building.
“They did not expect this many people to show up for the meeting,” he continued. “A second meeting was held Feb. 9, 1981. Around 50 people attended the meeting.”
The second meeting was held at Madeira Beach City Hall. At this meeting, by-laws we agreed upon and board members were elected. Georgia was elected president.
By April of 1981, the club had more than 100 members. Monthly meetings were held, and the club planned bus trips around the area, hosted card games, played shuffleboard, had picnics, and scheduled dinner parties.
“It’s safe to say, the legacy Georgia and the founding members created lives on today,” Michalski said.
Michalski attributes the club’s popularity and longevity to the fact that it has stuck to its core values.
“Not a lot has changed over the last 41 years of the club’s existence,” he said. “The name did change from Madeira Beach Seniors to the Madeira Beach Social Club over the years. Seniors don’t like to be called seniors.”
In 2016, the board of directors of the club came to the Madeira Beach Recreation Department and asked if it would be willing to take over and run the Madeira Beach Social Club. The department accepted the responsibility.
“I have been involved with the program since 2017,” Michalski said. “I currently have members in the club who been involved for over 20 years.”
Michalski said the city sponsors other programming targeting older adults.
“The city of Madeira Beach offers various fitness classes geared toward seniors such as cardio drumming, Zumba, and yoga classes,” he said. “We play different card games multiple times a week.”
He said that the same elements that have always attracted retirees to Pinellas remain true today.
“Our area has so much to offer! Sunshine 365 days a year. No snow!” Michalski can’t think of a community better suited to the retirement lifestyle. “For anyone who loves the beach and being out on the water, Pinellas County is truly paradise. As a St. Pete native, I don’t know who wouldn’t want to live here.”
For more information about the Madeira Beach Social Club and the city’s Recreation Department, call 727-392-0665.