New York Times bestselling author Anna Quindlen’s book “Write for Your Life” is a clarion call to pick up a pen and find yourself. This book for civilians makes the case that recording our daily lives in writing is essential. “To write the present is to believe in the future,” says Quindlen. “Writing gives us something to hold on to in a changing world.”
Do you feel the itch to write a blog? Local journalist and author Margo Hammond can give you the tools and writing prompts to tell the world what you’re thinking, feeling and passionate about.
“Retirees often say they want to share their legacy and lessons learned with family, friends and future generations,” Hammond explains.
There are dozens of national folks to follow on social or free e-newsletters for inspiration including Alexandra Stoddard (design), Kitty Morse (cooking), Pat Taub WOW (realities of growing old), 1010 Park Place (conversations about dealing with life after 50), AARP’s The Girlfriend and The Ethel, Seth Grodin (business/life), Dr. Michael Mantell (mental health, “The Link is What You Think”), Katie Couric (Know It All Daily), Craig Pittman (weird Florida) and Arianna Huffington (Thrive Global/What’s On My Mind).
Seniors can take writing classes through Keep St. Pete Lit at Gulfport Senior Center and Westminster Shores. For information, visit keepstpetelit.org/st-pete-fl-senior-writing-classes.
Here are some tips for getting started and how local and celebrity 50-plus bloggers tell their tales.
Margo Hammond
The former St. Pete Times book editor and journalist launched her blog “Creative Late Bloomers” in 2011 as an homage to her mother, LaVerne Hammond, who started writing a newspaper column for the St. Pete Times at age 86 and wrote until she passed at age 92. She and her mother shared a love of books.
“My mom often would go to book festivals with me, and I have photos of her with famous authors including Amy Tan, Peter Matthiessen and Joseph Heller,” says Hammond. “My Creative Late Bloomers website, blog and classes are dedicated to the stories of late bloomers who either first began their creative careers or found success after age 50.”
Hammond is editor of “Postscripts: A Writing Life After 80,” and a popular speaker on the subject of creativity and aging. She regularly gives talks and workshops, including a Visual Memoir Workshop using collage, at the Dalí Museum, at the Osher Lifelong Learning and Westminster campuses. She contributes monthly to Creative Pinellas’ Arts Coast Magazine, and her upcoming mystery short story debuts this fall in a Sisters in Crime anthology.
Her book “Between the Covers: The Book Babes’ Guide to a Woman’s Reading Pleasures” is — like Roy Peter Clark’s writing books — a must-read for wannabe bloggers new and seasoned. Read her columns at creativepinellas.org/arts-coast-magazine and sign up for her blog creativelatebloomers.blogspot.com.
At 74, Hammond feels like a creative late bloomer and understands the importance of legacy and storytelling. Her advice to first-time bloggers?
“Take a piece of any part of your life and tell that story,” says Hammond. “Memoir isn’t about writing all of your life, just a slice of your life. Choose something specific and write about that – a piece of jewelry and that memory, or a person who inspired you, a photo from a trip or better yet, write a letter to a dead person that was in your life. Think O’Henry short stories. That slice you write will give the reader a taste of your life.”
Hammond helps first-time writers overcome their writing block and cultivate their memories, so they bloom into a story.
Upcoming writing classes include an Oct. 16 Collage Workshop at The Dalí open to the public with the price of admission. Sign up for OLLI writing talks “Start Writing Your Memoirs,” on Oct. 3; and “Late in Life Creativity: Art, Literature and Film,” a three-week Tuesday class at Eckerd beginning Nov. 7. Visit olli.eckerd.edu.
Watch an interview with Hammond online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=twQK-Anh9XY&t=31s.
Dennis Merritt Jones
This popular author and motivational speaker moved to St. Pete from Southern California in 2015. His blogs, “Encouraging Words” column, and books guide people to purpose on various life issues.
Says Jones about his vision: “Do you have any less-than-constructive habits? It’s never too late to teach yourself new habits. The first step is to mindfully observe your habits and learn from the message they are trying to convey to you. The practice is to be conscious and present enough to witness your own actions. Awareness is the first step. When you begin to challenge energy that doesn’t serve you in a healthy way you are halfway home because, once you are awake, you’ll realize you have the choice to redirect that energy — -always.”
For information, visit www.dennismerrittjones.com.
Dalene Fallon
Dalene Fallon is on a mission to Make Menopause Cool. This topic is trending nationally to take this milestone out of the shadows and into the limelight, even in recent “Today” segments with Naomi Watts and others.
With a career in multiple industries — telecom, retail, software, academia, government consulting — Fallon moved to Florida in 2015 to launch a new chapter as a Mrs. and hasn’t looked back. She’s passionate about helping women take a natural, holistic approach to living so that they can thrive through midlife and beyond. Food, movement, mindset … it all works together, and her blog helps people navigate the changes so they can embrace their next chapter with joy.
Says Fallon: “I am 54 — and I started the blog as a way to make sense of all the physical and emotional changes that were happening as I entered into middle age and the menopause years. I like to say that middle age is the perfect storm — so many women are grappling with changes to their careers, their families, their relationships, even their life purpose — at the same time that their bodies start going a bit haywire — it’s a lot to process. There was so much I didn’t know, and as I dug into the research and learned, through plenty of trial and error, how to manage not just the physical manifestations of menopause but the bigger questions around midlife, the blog gave me a way to share my experiences with other women going through similar things.”
Sign up for the blog online at www.vitalfemme.com/blogs/research.