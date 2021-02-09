As the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have urged Americans to socially distance from one another, which is even more important for those aged 65 and older.
And while social distancing is key to stopping the spread of coronavirus, it has had a detrimental effect on mental health — especially in senior populations.
Fear and isolation over an extended period of time can lead to anxiety and loneliness, which can be overwhelming for seniors.
Marianne Fisher, chief executive of Safe Harbor Eldercare, a geriatric multi-physician medical group, said she has seen first-hand the effects COVID-19 has had on the mental well-being of her clients.
“It’s really been a depressing time for them,” Fisher said. “Many have been completely isolated.”
Fisher said the lack of physical connection with friends and family members has increased levels of anxiety and depression among seniors — as well as their family members.
“The constant state of fear — patients worried they will get the virus, family members worried they will get the call that a loved one is infected — it’s been so overwhelming,” she said.
“Those kinds of fears often became absolute realities.”
Tami Skifstad, a licensed mental health and crisis counselor, said that it’s human nature to crave kinship.
“As human beings, we were made for connection,” she said.
Skifstad said some warning signs of increased mental stress in seniors include a decreased appetite, lack of hygiene, the misuse of medications, mood swings and the dependence on drugs and alcohol.
“Mortality can become very real,” she said. “That’s a big fear.”
There is hope on the horizon as vaccines are becoming more readily available for seniors.
However, in the meantime, there are several coping mechanisms available to help boost mental health.
• Learning what to do if you are worried you are sick. Contact your primary health physician for advice and evaluation.
• If you are worried about your mental health, know where and how to get treatment.
“You can always go to an emergency room for a mental health check,” Skifstad said.
• Take a break from the news.
“There’s a lot going on right now in the world,” Skifstad, adding that taking a break will help recharge your mental batteries.
• Find ways to socialize in the pandemic era.
“Have a block party, but stay in your yard and talk from a distance,” Skifstad recommended. “Stay in contact with your friends and neighbors.”
Skifstad also urges seniors to get back to basics by returning to a much-loved but discarded hobby.
“Take a renewed interest in your hobbies,” she said. “Painting, gardening, biking, or whatever you like. Maybe catch up on book.”
Although the world can be a frightening place, especially during a pandemic, Fisher said it’s important to hope for a better future.
“Miracles happen every day,” she said. “Don’t lose faith.”