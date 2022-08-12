OZONA — A new boutique in Ozona offers swimwear year-round, casual wear from all over the world, jewelry, gifts and much more.
Silvia Ladero is from Spain. Glenda Millan-Lynch is from Venezuela. They both relocated to north Pinellas County within the past two years and became friends.
When Ladero went shopping for a bathing suit in the fall, she was shocked by the lack of inventory.
“It was September and I couldn’t find swimwear anywhere,” she said. “I didn’t know that being new to Florida.”
So the pair decided maybe they should open a swimwear store that offers bathing suits all year long. Del Mar Swim Boutique started as an online business, but opened as a brick-and-mortar shop June 16.
“Women like to be able to try things on,” Millan-Lynch said. “They can try 10 and maybe only buy two.”
They wanted the store to offer fashions for women of all ages, but specifically bathing suits and attire for those who are middle aged.
“We are in our 40s. We noticed that many stores cater to either senior citizens or to very young people. In the middle, we didn’t know where to buy,” Ladero said. “We thought maybe we could do a swimwear store with other types of clothing as well, but more for our age.”
While one might expect to find a swimwear store on the beach, Ladero and Millan-Lynch wanted a business close to home.
“We were looking for a small area,” Millan-Lynch said. “In Palm Harbor there is nothing like this. We wanted to be in a small location.”
The co-owners knocked on many doors before their current location became available. Once it did, they jumped on the opportunity.
“We made the whole store in 15 days,” said Millan-Lynch.
In addition to swimwear, the boutique also features casual and special occasion clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.
Merchandise comes not only from the partners’ native countries of Spain and Venezuela, but from Italy, Columbia, England and other parts of the world.
“We like to bring a little bit of our cultures to the store,” Ladero said.
She is currently visiting Spain and plans on contacting vendors there and sending back lots of new merchandise.
So far Ladero and Millan-Lynch say customers enjoy the personal touch they provide at Del Mar Swim Boutique.
“We can suggest things they would never think to try on and they love it,” said Millan-Lynch. “We like to offer things that will make you feel comfortable and at the same you love it and it is kind of unique.”
Del Mar Swim Boutique is at 306 Orange St. in Ozona. Operating hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The store is closed Monday.
For more information, call 727-888-4499 or visit www.delmarswimboutique.com.