SEMINOLE — As a 42-year veteran Realtor, Lou Abel knows how to stay busy. But these days, it's her passion for art that gets her out of bed every morning.
And while real estate put food on the table, bringing new life to old furniture is what now feeds her soul.
Five months ago, Abel and her husband, Skip, opened Dwellings on the Boulevard, a 3,000-square-foot store featuring farmhouse and coastal decor, as well as soaps, jewelry, wall art and clothing apparel created by area artists.
"There's a little something here for everybody," Abel said.
Abel is no stranger to running an art store — it's something she has done for close to 40 years.
"I've always had a shop as a side gig," she said. "In real estate, there are always big highs and big lows. Having a store on the side was a good source of steady income."
Prior to opening the shop along Seminole Boulevard, Abel had similar, but smaller, shops in Clearwater, St. Pete Beach, Gulfport and Palm Harbor.
"We were running like crazy people to keep all these booths filled," Abel said. "So, I said to my husband, 'why don't we just open our own store?'"
And that's just what they did.
Dwellings is the home to more than 20 different artists and vendors, offering an eclectic inventory for every budget.
"They are all local," she said. "Some of them paint furniture, some of them make jewelry, some of them make candles, some of them make soaps."
She even has a vendor who sells vintage Hawaiian shirts.
In addition to the art showcased in the store, Abel also teaches classes on refurbishing old furniture with chalk paint.
"A lot of families hand down wooden furniture through the years — good, solid wood — not pressed wood," she said.
Using chalk paint, which according to Abel has no chemicals or odors, and washes out with soap and water, allows people to bring new life to an old piece, in an environmentally friendly way.
"I'm very, very passionate about saving furniture," Abel said. "A lot of people rescue animals — I rescue furniture.
"These pieces of furniture have a family — they belonged to somebody, and they have a story," she continued.
Abel said she is hosting an arts and crafts festival on May 7 in the parking lot of the store, located at 9120 Seminole Blvd., which she hopes will be an opportunity for the community to meet both up-and-coming and established artists from the area.
"If you build it, they will come," she said with a laugh.