CLEARWATER — If you suspect you have breast cancer and your doctor recommends imaging to clear your health or diagnose your situation, he or she will recommend one or several kinds of imaging tests. They require different machines, various times to complete and different kinds of preparation.
Frank Connelly, Chief Marketing Officer of Tower Radiology, which has offices in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties, said the types of imaging can vary from patient to patient.
Tower Radiology, which offers 2D and 3D mammography, as well as ultrasound, MRI and biopsy services, is certified by the American College of Accreditation and has been distinguished as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.
“We have all the tools to screen the patients and to diagnose the patient,” Connelly said.
Below are the most common types of imaging used to screen for breast cancer.
Mammogram
A mammogram is, simply, an X-ray image of the breast that doctors prescribe to find early signs of breast cancer. Images are usually stored on a computer (which makes them digital). The medio-lateral view is a view from the center of the chest outward, whilst the latero-medial view is a view from the outer side of the breast, towards the middle of the chest.
Digital mammography may be better than regular mammography at finding breast cancer in women who have not gone through menopause, are younger than 50, or have dense breast tissue.
“Mammograms — 2-D and 3-D — are the gold standard of screening for breast cancer,” Connelly said.
Connelly said patients getting a mammogram may experience some mild discomfort during the procedure.
Breast ultrasound (sonogram)
Breast ultrasound uses sound waves to make images of the breast, according to the National Cancer Institute. Ultrasound also is often used as a follow-up test after an abnormal finding on a mammogram or clinical breast exam. Breast ultrasound also differentiates between a liquid-filled cyst and a solid mass, which may or not be cancer.
“Ultrasounds utilize ultrasonic waves,” Connelly said. “There is no radiation involved. Some areas of interest can be visualized better with an ultrasound.”
There is slight pressure during the procedure, but it is generally discomfort-free, Connelly said.
Breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
A more expensive option, breast MRI, uses magnetic fields to create an image of the breast. It can sometimes find cancers in dense breasts that are not seen on mammograms. If one has a BRCA1/2 gene mutation and a high risk for breast cancer, breast MRI may be used with mammography for screening. It is more invasive than a mammogram, so if you are at average risk, it is not usually recommended.
Reasons for getting an MRI include:
• Looking for additional tumors or suspicious tissues in the breasts after a cancer diagnosis.
• Confirming the results of other imaging tests, such as a mammogram or ultrasound.
• Assessing breast tissues in women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
• Monitoring the effectiveness of chemotherapy.
• Monitoring tissue around a site where surgery or chemotherapy have removed cancerous tumors.
“MRIs use magnetic technology and can help doctors visualize breast tissue in a different way,” Connelly said, adding that when checking soft tissue, an MRI generally provides better images.
Tower Radiology provides bilateral imaging when screening for breast cancer — even if one breast is not under scrutiny — as a preventive measure for patients.
“We want to make sure we have a baseline,” Connelly said. “If someone has something come up later, we’ll have it for comparison.”
Computer tomography (CT) scan
CT scans are different than MRIs; a computer tomography (CT) scan makes use of computer-processed combinations of many X-ray measurements taken from different angles to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of a scanned object. It allows the user to see inside the object without cutting.
Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
A magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) focuses more on the blood vessels than the tissue surrounding it, according to the American Cancer Society. If your doctor is looking for issues within the blood vessels, he or she will schedule an MRA for you.
When more tests are needed
Sometimes a mammogram image may not give your doctor enough information, requiring additional tests, experts say. For example, breast ultrasound and breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be done. These tests may help tell the difference between dense breast tissue, benign (non-cancerous) lumps and cancer.
Mammograms, breast ultrasound and breast MRI sometimes show a false positive result, which also requires more and different tests.
When tests are dangerous
Some women should carefully choose the kind of imaging they’ll accept. According to a study by the Radiological Society of North America, low-dose radiation from annual mammography screening may increase breast cancer risk in women with genetic or familial predisposition to breast cancer.
“For women at high risk for breast cancer, screening is very important, but a careful approach should be taken when considering mammography for screening young women, particularly under age 30,” said Marijke C. Jansen-van der Weide, a Dutch epidemiologist, on the website healio.com. “Further, repeated exposure to low-dose radiation should be avoided.”
For more information, ask your primary care physician or contact the American Cancer Society.
No matter what type of imaging you need, Connelly said finding an experienced radiologist is key to getting a diagnosis.
“It’s very important that your radiologist has experience or a specialty in breast imaging,” Connelly said. “Especially when it comes to diagnosing breast cancer.”