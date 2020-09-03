Our last five months are remarkable in our life story perhaps like few others. COVID-19-19 is the Pearl Harbor or the 9-11 for some of the younger generations. As a novel virus, we are doing things we never dreamed we would be doing in 2020. How do we as seniors maintain and even build our brains despite COVID-19 restrictions?
We have ever-increasing research on the brain’s health and maintenance. Two key factors to brain health are resilience and novel activity.
First, pat yourself on the back. If you are reading this, you have shown resilience. By very definition, your resilience is apparent in the flexibility you have shown in reading of solutions. Resilience is defined as the positive adaptation, flexibility, psychological well-being and strength in the face of adversity.
Adaptation has
been key to our
successful adjustment to new demands on our health throughout our adulthood, then in aging and now with COVID-19.
Those of us considered vulnerable to COVID-19 have drastically adapted our social interaction and changed our routine. What may have felt like a positive adaptation in March is now wearing on our psychological well-being.
Resilience can quickly devolve into depression.
What is an easily accessible support to your resilience?
• Education
Webinars, virtual gatherings, support groups, cafes are all excellent additives to your day as a boost to your resilience. Now is a great time to learn more about your favorite card game, about cooking, about anything that will bring you back to a sense of capability and joy.
Longitudinal research has shown that individuals who undertook novel activities had less brain change as they aged. COVID-19-19 has been a novel virus, forcing us to do things we never did before. We were less than thrilled by the novelty.
But if you want to keep your brain healthy despite COVID-19, what is on your bucket list of things you would try?
Here are a few possibilities.
• New app for games
• New hobby
• New genre of book
Did you know that every day since coronavirus has spread, resources for connecting have increased? From the singing Italians who sang to one another from open windows during the first days of isolation, adaptation and creativity have been highlighted. Children’s book authors offering free YouTube drawing lessons, virtual tours, free concerts, carry-out and delivery from your favorite restaurants, are some of just a few resources that have blossomed.
Whether you have a tablet, a home computer, a smart phone, even a regular phone — there are ways to connect that will help brighten your days despite the limitations of COVID-19-19.
Here is a short list of resources to make your neurons spark:
• Virtual Museum Tours: travelandleisure.com
• Virtual memory cafes: catemccarty.com
• AARP/online events including workshops and seminars
• Online yoga through Distancezeroyoga.com
• Conversation with someone new: https://letsconnect.life/
Let’s make 2020 the year we expanded our brains and our lives despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Cate McCarty, PhD., is a part-time Largo resident offering coaching, training and team building
nationwide.