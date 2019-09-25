About one in eight American women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women. According to the American Cancer Society's estimates for 2019, about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and men. About 42,260 women will die from breast cancer.
But many can survive if their cancer is found and treated early.
Those are just a few of the facts that health experts want to share during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which occurs in October.
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast.
The National Cancer Institute begins its explanation of what breast cancer is by describing the parts of a woman’s breast, which is made up of lobes, lobules, bulbs and ducts.
Each breast has 15-20 lobes. Each lobe has several small sections called lobules, which end in dozens of tiny bulbs capable of making milk. Thin tubes called ducts connect the lobes, lobules and bulbs.
The most common type of breast cancer begins in the ducts, which carry milk to the nipples. It is known as ductal carcinoma. Cancer that begins in the lobes or lobules, where the milk is made, is called lobular carcinoma. It is often found in both breasts. Other types exist, but they are less common.
The American Cancer Society says when cells begin to grow out of control, they usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The tumor is malignant (cancer) if the cells grow into (invade) surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to distant areas of the body. Breast cancer occurs most commonly in women, but men can get breast cancer, too.
Breasts also have blood vessels and lymph vessels, which are small and bean-shaped. Lymph vessels occur throughout the body, and groups of lymph nodes are found near the breast under the arm, above the collarbone and in the chest.
Breast cancer cells that get into the blood or lymph system are then carried to other parts of the body. Breast cancer can grow in the lymph nodes. The more lymph nodes with breast cancer cells, the more likely it is that the cancer may be found in other organs.
Early detection is critical
“Finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are the most important strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer,” the American Cancer Society says. “Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not all symptoms of breast cancer are the same and some people may not have any signs or symptoms at all.
Some warning signs of breast cancer are:
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
• Pain in any area of the breast.
Having these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have breast cancer, but they might warrant a trip to your healthcare provider.
Also remember that your breasts may look or feel different when you’re on your period, are pregnant, nursing, taking certain medications and if you’re losing or gaining weight. Breasts also tend to change as you age, the CDC says.
American Cancer Society recommends that women get regular screening tests and has set guidelines for women at average and high risk for breast cancer. The goal of screening tests is to find cancer before symptoms occur.
The best screening test is a mammogram, which is a low-dose x-ray exam of the breasts to look for changes that are not normal. If done on a regular basis, mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage.
Women ages 40-54 with an average risk for breast cancer should have a mammogram every year. Women 55 and older can go to every other year or can continue to get one yearly.
American Cancer Society says a woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer (such as in a BRCA gene), and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30. Women who are at high risk should start getting yearly mammograms at age 30.
Risk factors
According to the National Cancer Institute, age is the biggest risk factor for breast cancer. Risk increases as you age. Family history also plays a part. Women are at higher risk if their mother, sister and/or daughter, or a close male relative, have been diagnosed with the disease. In addition, women who have had breast cancer are more likely to develop a second breast cancer.
Women with breasts that are considered “mammographically dense” also are at higher risk, not because they’re more likely to have breast cancer, but because abnormalities are harder to see on a mammogram.
Women who had radiation therapy to the chest before age 30 have an increased risk. National Cancer Institute says there are studies that show the younger a woman was when she received radiation treatment, the higher her risk of developing breast cancer.
Women who had their first menstrual period before age 12 or who went through menopause after age 55 have an increased risk, as do women who had their first full-term pregnancy after age 30 and women who never had a full-term pregnancy at all.
Women who used combine estrogen and progestin menopausal hormone therapy for five years or more have a higher risk and so do women who were given the drug DES when they were pregnant during the years 1940-1971.
In addition, National Cancer Institute warns against alcohol use. Studies show the more alcohol a women drinks, the greater the risk of breast cancer. Body weight makes a difference with a higher risk in women who are overweight or obese. And, physically inactive women have a higher risk.
Lastly, National Cancer Institute says breast cancer is diagnosed more often in white women than in African American/black, Hispanic/Latina, Asian/Pacific Islander, or American Indian/Alaska Native women.
Cancer prevention
While some risk factors can’t be prevented, such as aging or genetics, women can take proactive steps to try to prevent getting the disease, such are avoiding smoking, drinking alcohol in moderation, eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise.
And even if you can’t prevent the disease, regular mammograms and visits to the doctor could result in an early diagnosis that could save your life.
That’s the purpose of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — helping women (and men) understand the disease and the importance of early detection. It’s also a call to take time to talk to your health care professional about your risk and ways to stay breast healthy.