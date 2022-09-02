INDIAN SHORES — If a call to community service can be passed through generations, Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear can trace hers all the way back to Steven Roberts, an ancestor who served in the Revolutionary War.
Roberts’ descendants met for a first family reunion in 1909 to raise funds for the purpose of erecting a graveside monument in his honor. Every year since, the family gets together for a reunion.
“They only missed one or two years during World War II, and in 2021 — during the pandemic — we ‘Zoomed,’” said Schear, fresh back from the 2022 reunion in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.
Like her renowned ancestor, Schear hails from Pennsylvania herself, born in Philadelphia. She and husband Larry — Indian Shores’ fire commissioner — will be celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary in November. The couple, which has two daughters and five grandchildren, shares a love of travel, family and serving the community.
Schear retired from her position as an electronic commerce project manager at Lockheed Martin Corporation after 24 years with the company. From 1980 to 1990, Schear was assigned to Lockheed Space at the Kennedy Space Center.
After getting a taste of Florida living for a decade, Schear and her husband discovered and fell in love with the town of Indian Shores, where they happily retired in 2007.
When asked how soon she began to get involved in community volunteering, Schear said, “Almost immediately.”
She added: “I saw an ad in the old St. Petersburg Times community section for a volunteer at the Indian Shores Library. So, I answered it.”
Schear has always had a love for reading, and the library was a natural draw for her. From time to time throughout her life, she has volunteered as a mentor helping elementary school children struggling with reading, especially those in fifth and sixth grades.
“If it has anything to do with books and reading, I want to be involved with it,” said Schear.
While volunteering for the library, Schear met and became friends with Alice and Jim Lawrence, who were active in the town.
Ultimately, Jim Lawrence became the town’s mayor until he passed away in 2016. He oversaw the building of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, and a recently dedicated town monument is named after him.
Alice Lawrence currently runs the town’s library.
Schear continues to be an active member of the Indian Shores Library and helps to promote the Read and Feed gatherings as well as serving as library liaison on the Town Council.
Schear was president of the Indian Shores Woman’s Club for four years from 2010 until 2014. Having joined the Indian Shores Woman’s Club in 2008, she is still a member of the organization.
With the encouragement of the Lawrences, Schear applied for and received an appointment on the Board of Adjustments, where she served three years until 2010.
In 2013, she ran for the first time for a seat on the Town Council and lost the election by just one vote. But in 2014, after council member Joan Herndon left Indian Shores, Schear was appointed to serve the remainder of Herndon’s term.
She was re-elected in March and then was voted by council to serve as vice mayor for 2022-23.
Schear also services on several town committees. Those include the Keep Pinellas Beautiful beach cleanups committee, an Audit Selection Committee, and the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee.
Schear supervises the Keep Pinellas Beautiful beach cleanup days, also rolling up her shirtsleeves to help get it done. There used to be two cleanup days per year, but Schear added a third cleanup day on July 5 to address the Fourth of July festivities residue.
As chair of the Audit Selection Committee, Schear spearheads a review of the audit company used by the town every five years. This is a requirement due to changes in Florida State law.
Schear presides over the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee, which is comprised of Indian Shores’ citizens. The purpose of the committee is to review site plans in accordance with town regulations.
In addition to Schear’s commitment to civic duties and the library, Schear is an active member of American Volkssport Association’s Suncoast Sandpipers Volkssport (Walking) Club. She currently serves as treasurer for the organization and has been a volunteer member for the last 10 years. The group gets together to walk 5 or 10 km in parks and cities in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
When asked how she came to be a dedicated volunteer, Schear said it was just something she always did. Either someone asked her to do something, or she saw there was a need.
“Sometimes it was to fix something I perceived needed attention and sometimes it was just to help out,” said Schear.
Her ancestor Steven Roberts would be proud.