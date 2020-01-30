As society becomes more immersed in technology — from TV and video games to computers, smartphones, and tablets — inevitably, there have been more conversations about the effects of screen time on children.
Even with all the benefits offered by evolving technology, there is still concern about what the negative effects might be on growing brains. Recent studies indicate there are reasons to be worried.
According to KidsHealth.org, a website published by Nemours, a nonprofit children’s healthcare system, “Most of a baby’s brain development happens in the first two years of life. That’s why it’s so important for babies and toddlers to explore their environment and experience many sights, sounds, tastes and textures. Interacting and playing with others helps children learn about the world around them.”
In a world where we’re increasingly surrounded by screens, they’re unavoidable; but families should do their best to limit screen time, Nemours experts say.
And there’s plenty of evidence supporting this advice. A January 2019 study on toddlers published by JAMA Pediatrics found that “excessive screen time is associated with delays in development” and “can impinge on children’s ability to develop optimally.”
Another study, published by JAMA Pediatrics in November 2019, suggests that increased screen time in prekindergarten kids negatively affects the sections of the brain “that support language and emergent literacy skills and corresponding cognitive assessments.”
Meanwhile, a September 2019 study published by JAMA Pediatrics connects poor academic performance in children and adolescents with screen-based activities, particularly watching television and playing video games.
In 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics released recommendations for reducing children’s screen time and tips on how to effectively create a Family Media Plan.
Among its recommendations, the AAP suggests that families with children 18 months and younger avoid screen time, aside from video chatting. Parents should gradually introduce digital media to children 18 to 24 months, starting with “high-quality” educational programming that they watch as a family, according to the AAP.
The AAP also recommends that children ages 2 to 5 are limited to one hour of screen time each day, and again, parents should “co-view media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.”
For children ages 6 and older, families should set “consistent limits” on screen time, and the AAP recommends that parents evaluate their children to ensure this screen time isn’t affecting their children’s well-being, physically or mentally.
Certain times of day, such as during meals, as well as specific areas of the home and certain family activities, should be designated “media-free,” according to the AAP.
Ultimately, the success of implementing these and other rules regarding screen time and media consumption will come down to how a family communicates. The AAP suggests parents “have ongoing communication about online citizenship and safety, including treating others with respect online and offline.”
"Even though the media landscape is constantly changing, some of the same parenting rules apply," said Yolanda (Linda) Reid Chassiakos, MD, FAAP, lead author of the technical report, in a press release. "Parents play an important role in helping children and teens navigate the media environment, just as they help them learn how to behave off-line. The AAP wants to provide parents the evidence-based tools and recommendations to help them make their children's media experience a positive one."
Parents can access the AAP’s Family Media Plan toolkit online at www.healthychildren.org/English/media.
The medical experts at KidsHealth.org echo the advice offered by the AAP. According to the website, “The same parenting rules apply to screen time as to anything else — set a good example, establish limits and talk with your child about it.”