PALM HARBOR — After Winna Morrin survived breast cancer and suffered through the loss of three close friends to different forms of the disease, she felt enough was enough and decided she had to fight back.
“I went through 13 surgeries and had so many people, including good friends, taken away, so I saw first-hand how it affects you,” Morrin said. “It’s like you’re in sink-or-swim mode and you don’t know what to do, so I decided to do something and began organizing raffles and fundraisers to help the families.”
In 2015, four years after her diagnosis and five years after her friend, Linda Tauber, passed away after being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, Morrin, Erica Lynford and Tauber’s sister, Joanne Krapf, founded the LYN, or Love Your Neighbor, Fund. The volunteer based 501(c)(3) nonprofit pays monthly living expenses, including rent and mortgages, for cancer patients in Pinellas and Pasco counties and to date has paid more than $280,000 to more than 100 people, according to Morrin.
“We’ve raised $454,993 to date and we’ve paid, $280,443 to 107 patients,” she said. “We’ve got a buffer in the bank, and we’ve stayed ahead of the game, even throughout the pandemic, so we must be doing something right!”
Indeed, Morrin credited the generosity of the greater Palm Harbor community for her organization’s growth, noting before the pandemic they capped assistance at $3,000 per patient, a figure that has since grown to $5,000 per person. “We not only survived during the pandemic, we thrived,” she said.
In addition to hosting fundraisers, Morrin said much of their success comes from word of mouth and by contributing to others’ events, including a recent one at Bogota Kitchen + Bar for Casey Hunt, a beloved mother and wife who passed away earlier this month following an unexpected cancer diagnosis over the summer.
“I’m glad I was able to contribute,” Morrin said of the Aug. 17 “Better Together” party at Bogota that raised more than $30,000 for Hunt’s medical expenses. “Our community is so special and giving and this was just another example of that.” Morrin said LYN paid three months of the Hunt’s mortgage, a gesture she said Casey’s husband, Chip, was extremely grateful for. “He said thank you, because now we don’t have to worry about this until December,” she recalled, adding the families of cancer victims “have enough to deal with and shouldn’t have to worrying about keeping a roof over their heads.”
It's that kind of selflessness that has fueled the LYN Fund’s growth.
But according to Morrin, she was compelled to give back and help others after Tauber’s death essentially saved her life.
“Linda passed away in 2010 and we we’re such good friends, I decided to go in for a mammogram in her memory,” Morrin said. “And when I went in, they found out I had four tumors. So, she saved my life. How do you not do something about that?!”
When asked if the nature of her work, and the passing of people like Tauber and Hunt, affects her, Morrin replied, “Absolutely it does, especially since I’m a survivor. Every now and then one of them really grabs at your heart, like Casey. But I can’t let it drag me down, because there are so many who need our help.”
For more information on the LYN Fund, including how to donate or volunteer, visit thelynfund.org or call 727-697-7366.