BELLEAIR BLUFFS — When Carrie Smith attended Ohio University to study painting and drawing, she said she was immediately attracted to portrait work.
But there was one slight problem for the lifelong artist.
“I was quite terrible at it!” Smith said recently from her new studio/gallery at 100 Indian Rocks Road N. named Carrie Smith Art. “But I wanted to conquer it and figure it out.”
Now a highly accomplished portrait artist, Smith’s bright and airy space is adorned with large originals and smaller reprints of her colorful realist and surrealistic works. She credits an art professor with helping her hone her skills for portrait work, and after moving to the Sunshine State, she’s been enjoying the fruits of her newfound talent.
“I moved to Clearwater in 2015 and I’ve been doing portrait work ever since,” Smith said, noting she’s entered several juried shows, winning a Best in Show, and owned two galleries, one on Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater and most recently in St. Pete, prior to opening her new space March 15.
Asked how she decided to set up shop in Belleair Bluffs, Smith said she’s “always liked the community. It’s a cute little area and I know this plaza gets a lot of foot traffic, and that’s what I wanted.”
With her easel positioned in the front window and eye-catching portraits of Tom Brady, Keith Richards and Lady Gaga, among others, hanging on the walls, Carrie Smith Art is sure to attract attention.
“The reaction so far has been good. I get people coming in every day,” she said, adding, “I’m still getting my name out there, so I have my easel out front to hopefully draw people in.”
After recently completing a commissioned piece worth more than $10,000, it appears to be working.
“Clients are intrigued with surrealism, so I did a combined surreal and realistic portrait for a local couple, and I think it came out really cool,” Smith said.
When asked how the clients felt about the finished piece, she said, “They loved it!”
For more information on Carrie Smith Art, visit her website at carrievsmith.com or her gallery, in the Belleair Plaza, 100 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite 5.