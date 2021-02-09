CLEARWATER — There’s great news for seniors who have enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and want to keep on angling now that they have time to fish: You don’t have to be rich and, regardless of the kind of fishing you do, you don’t have to pay for a Florida fishing license.
Whether you have the folding money to charter an exclusive half-day, offshore fishing trip or prefer a quiet day of fishing from a pier or shoreline, there are plenty of great places to fish in Pinellas County. With the Gulf of Mexico on one side, Tampa Bay on the other, Pinellas ranks among the most active fishing areas in the country. Senior citizens retire here just for the privilege of catching snook from Indian Rocks Beach, for instance.
In fact, many local fishing charters tours are owned and operated by seniors who love fishing. You’ll run into them everywhere, trying their bait out on docks and decks of boats.
“We see a lot of seniors in the middle of the week, paying customers up to 90 years old,” says Bob Gray, 70, who staffs the ticket booth for the Queen Fleet Deep Sea Fishing charters in Clearwater. “In fact, our Captain Bob is 66, and our other ticket sellers are all over the age of 65. Our two cooks are 77 and 89.”
Captain Logan Suhanovsky, owner of Gulf to Bay Fishing Charters in Cove Cay Golf Club, takes anglers on the Intracoastal Waterway and Tampa Bay for redfish, monstrous tarpon, sea trout, amberjack and flounder.
“I have a lot of senior citizen anglers that spend their winter in the area,” Suhanovsky said. “They stay for a few months and always look for a great day fishing along the shore, the flats around mangroves and shallow reefs.”
As to the second piece of great news: Seniors who like to fish the shoreline, the Atlantic Ocean, or the Gulf of Mexico don’t have to pay for a fishing license — though they are still required to have one. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has made it pretty easy to use one’s smartphone to apply for, and display, your fishing license to the game warden when he sneaks up behind you. The state charges $5 for an attractive, plastic card for one’s wallet or hunting vest.
In fact, the wildlife commission offers a free “Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate” that covers both freshwater and saltwater fishing, as well as for the taking of waterfowl, migratory birds, deer, turkey, snook and spiny lobster. It allows hunting with archery, crossbow, and muzzle-loading guns. It also covers the harvesting of game in the state’s vast, wildlife management areas.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission’s smartphone app, which is available on Apple Store, PlayStore or other app farm, lets you choose the license or wildlife stamp you want, but again, it’s free but you have to apply for it. Open the app, tap “purchase license” and navigate to the Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate.
You will have to key in your address, driver’s license number, and other information to prove you’re a resident and voila, the 65+ license pops up on your screen. When the game warden asks to see your fishing or hunting license, you can display it on your phone and hold it in his face and say, “I’m old, but if your vision is any good, you should be able to see this!” We don’t recommend that, however.
The Fish and Wildlife App has other cool stuff, such as sunrise and sunset times; tide charts based on where one is standing (GPS, you know); the location of boat ramps, saltwater and freshwater fishing guides, and online fishing “tournaments” where anglers upload photos of their catches. There’s also a place to record your take, including type of deer, duck, or other prey. It asks for the date and location of the kill, which helps the wildlife commission track species.
The 65+ certificate is available online at https://myfwc.com/license; GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office.