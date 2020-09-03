Through her work on city advisory boards, Jackie Nigro has made an indelible mark on public art and other improvements in Dunedin.
She is one of many retirees who take pride in serving on government committees.
Nigro became interested in serving on boards after retiring in 2004 with 30 years of experience as an international civil servant with NATO, working overseas and living in Germany with her husband, George.
The Nigros moved to Honeymoon Island, and in December 2005, her committee work began.
“Having never lived in a sub-tropical climate, I wanted to learn about my new hometown and its environmental issues. Was it recycling? What was the water quality? What is its climate, its flora and sea life,” she said.
So, she applied to join the Dunedin Environmental Quality Committee.
“It was an education — I learned about aquifers, storm water, water pollution, the start of noticing climate warming, Florida native plants and trees, beach erosion…and the list goes on,” she said.
Having collected art in Europe during her time overseas, she decided in 2006 to also become member of the city’s Art and Culture Advisory Committee. Now she is chairwoman and takes pride in the fact that the city has a public art master plan and public art is springing up all over the city.
She noted that there are two artistic bus stops, both on Main Street, one outside Mease Manor and the other across from City Hall.
“We will soon see artistic benches on the trail and Patricia Avenue, a painted Curlew water tower and, eventually, the new government center public art,” Nigro said.
Municipalities, large and small, as well as county government have a variety of boards and committees that help shape public policies, provide quasi-judicial functions and advice on many issues.
Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard said the service board members provide is important.
“They are another filter for decisions to be made, and often times people on the boards have specific expertise and they can impart that often to staff and council,” he said.
Retirees want to contribute to their communities besides having something to do.
“There is no compensation for doing it. They just want to give back to the community and sometimes they just want to stay engaged at some level,” Hibbard said.
As a financial planner, “I can tell you retirement is not healthy for people,” Hibbard said.
“You need to keep sharp, and it’s a great opportunity for people to do that while giving back,” Hibbard said.
Among the board members Hibbard complimented is Herb McLachlan, who was a partner with the auditing firm of Ernest & Young, retiring in 1996 after 35 years with the firm.
“He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge,” Hibbard said.
McLachlan, who serves on the Audit Committee, stepped down from the Pension Investment Committee primarily because he is 80 years old and wants to reduce such activities, he said.
The city wanted him to continue serving on the Audit Committee.
“That’s of course where my expertise really is. I said ‘OK, I will sign up for another five years.; we will see how my health is,” McLachlan said.
The committee recently selected a new auditor to provide services for the next five years for city government.
“And I really think people with my type of background are very helpful for advisory committee of this nature — where you can use your expertise to help the city,” McLachlan said.
McLachlan said he has been serving on city committees since about 2000 and considers the work rewarding.
“That’s primarily the main thing is what can I give back to the community,” he said.
He believes the boards are important for local governments so that they can get representation from taxpayers on issues.
“It’s kind of using the talent, if you will, of people who live in the city,” he said.
The list of Clearwater advisory boards is expansive, including the Airpark Advisory Board, Building Flood Board of Adjustment and Appeals, Community Development Board, Library Board, Marine Advisory Board and numerous others. Same goes for other cities in the county.
One of the important objectives for any of these boards is to have members who have diverse backgrounds, opinions and experiences.
“We try to take that into account as we replace termed out board members,” Hibbard said.
The city of Clearwater has 17 active boards with 100 or more members, said City Clerk Rosemarie Call.
For the most part volunteers who serve on the boards are city residents and have specific interests.
“For instance, if you have environmental background and you are passionate about environmental topics, the environmental advisory board would be perfect,” she said.
The city is always looking for people to serve on boards, retirees included.
“It’s a great way for retirees to remain engaged in the community and they bring some backgrounds and personal experiences that can’t be matched sometimes through our normal means as perfect,” Call said.
The city didn’t have an annual dinner this year to thank all their board members this year, but normally does, Hibbard said.
“That’s small consolation for all the work and time they put into it, but we want them to know how much we do value their advice,” Hibbard said.
Pinellas County commissioners make more than 400 appointments to their 34 boards, including several retirees who serve on citizens committees for Forward Pinellas, a planning agency. Among them are Brian Smith, a long-term county employee and former director of planning, said Cyndi Simmons, executive aide to Commissioner Karen Seel.
The city of Largo has nearly a dozen boards, not including affiliate boards that provide guidance and financial support to organizations in Largo.
Retirees provide valuable service on advisory boards in small municipalities, too, such as Indian Rocks Beach, which has the Board of Adjustment and Appeals, Finance & Budget Review Committee, Local Planning Agency and Planning & Zoning Board.
Mayor Cookie Kennedy said city officials thinks “it’s good to have our citizen’s public input on various topics that come before our community.”
“Personally, I think your advisory boards have a variety from all walks of life and their education, common sense. And the mere idea they want to contribute is wonderful,” she said.
Her father told her and other family members, “when you live in a community, part of your walk through life is to be a volunteer and to lend your expertise to good work and health in the community,” Kennedy said.
No doubt, that’s part of Nigro’s walk through life.
She also was chairwoman of the Dunedin Causeway Ad Hoc Advisory Committee.
Over a six-year period, the committee met with the public, city and county officials. Their work concluded this year with a citizen-proposed bridge design and height proposal, which was also the choice of the City Commission. The commission subsequently forwarded its proposal to the County Commission and it’s under review.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my volunteer experiences. The knowledge and insight that I have gained from the exposure to local government and its procedures is immeasurable – and at no cost – just the time on my hands,” she said
Dunedin has more than boards and committees that can be explored at the government link: https://www.dunedingov.com/city-departments/city-clerk/boards-and-committees.
“There you will find committee descriptions and application forms…so whether you were tinker, tailor, soldier or sailor, you need never be bored in retirement – just join your local city and county boards and committees and embark on new adventures,” Nigro said.