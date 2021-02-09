Alice Lawrence has seen countless miles of beautiful terrain and architecture — on foot.
She is a president of a local organization that conducts noncompetitive 5K and 10K walking events in the Tampa Bay Area.
The Suncoast Sandpipers' outings give participants of all ages a chance to exercise safely, socialize and enjoy the scenery.
"The one thing I consistently hear from everybody who participates in our walks is we take them to places they never knew existed even in their own neighborhoods," Lawrence said. "Just to have uncovered a lot of treasures in Pinellas and Hillsborough. I see it as an opportunity to show everybody something they might not have seen before."
At one point the club had 150 members, but lost some due to the coronavirus, despite the club adhering social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Some walks have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"But we have been able to keep moving. We have been walking every week or so. We get anywhere from 25, 30 people who come out and join us now," Lawrence said
Besides offering 10K Saturday walks the club recently initiated 5K walks on Wednesday afternoons. A 10K walk is 6.2 miles; a 5K is 3.1 miles.
"Anybody can get out and do something for an hour and a half," said Lawrence, who has participated in about 2,000 walks, called volksmarches, with the local organization.
The Sandpipers' parent organization is the American Volkssport Association, which has more than 250 clubs throughout the United States.
Volksmarches, or "people's walks," originated in Germany in 1968. Events are held in almost every country in Europe.
Lawrence participated in several of those events during her military career while she was stationed overseas. Her late husband, Jim Lawrence, the former mayor of Indian Shores, also enjoyed volksmarching. Alice has been involved in her hobby since 1978.
Among the local attractions she recently has enjoyed seeing was the St. Pete Pier.
"We've had gorgeous walks in St. Petersburg," she said.
After a walk recently in Indian Rocks Beach, club members bought sandwiches and had a picnic lunch at a city pavilion they rented.
The Sandpipers usually have 14 year-round events, from Punta Gorda in Charlotte County to San Antonio in Pasco County. Among the scenic volksmarches is the Honeymoon Island State Park seasonal walk.
Lawrence, 70, said she has been fortunate to enjoy good health, enabling her to participate in Sandpipers events since she joined the organization in 1993. Club members look out for each other and strive to make sure participants in the walk are having fun.
"We always insist you do it at your own pace," she said. "If you have to stop need help, we will get your help. I've put people in Uber before," she said.
Most events are accessible to families with strollers and many are wheelchair-friendly. The basic fee for a walk is $2.
Many participants in volksmarching keep record books, earn credits and obtain medals and patches. All the Sandpipers' events participants are eligible for the American Volkssport Association's achievement awards at a cost of $3 per event, which includes the basic walk fees.
Certificates are awarded for the distances participants cover as well as the number of events they complete. Some people have completed volkssporting events in all 50 states, earning other awards and recognition.
"The challenge is people rack up their kilometers and keep track of how far they've gone. They keep track of how many events they have done," Lawrence said. "It's a good incentive program.”
Visit http://suncoastsandpipers.org/ for more information about the Sandpipers and how to join the organization and participate in club events.
Club members such as Lawrence are taking the pandemic seriously, but in stride.
"Everybody has been so happy to get outside again and to move and talk to friends they haven't seen in a long time, and it's been a really good connecting thing," she said.