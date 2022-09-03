For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years.
More than 30% of people continue to work post retirement, according to the New Retirement website. Some of the reasons include providing income for discretionary spending; staying involved and connected in the community; avoiding boredom; and providing supplemental income needed for everyday expenses.
With the recent rise in prices in everything from gas to food, many seniors are finding that their Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover their day-to-day expenses, according to Ann Marie Winter, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco and Pinellas.
“A lot of the calls we are seeing coming into our helpline are from people considering going back to work,” she said.
Zeke Taylor, of Clearwater, recently retired after 21 years of driving a bus for Pinellas County Schools. After doing a little travelling and volunteer work, he decided he missed working and took a position driving residents of Regency Oaks Senior Living and Care Community to appointments, shopping and to church.
“When you retire, now you have a lot of time on your hands, which is a good thing,” he said. “But you also need to reinvent yourself. I feel like I still have a lot to offer and I’m a good driver.”
Taylor said that the Regency Oaks residents, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s, advise him to keep working as long as possible.
“They tell me that once you stop being active, your mind and body start to atrophy,” he said.
Clearwater resident Mary Otto retired from Pinellas County Government in 2015. She has held a number of retail positions post retirement and is currently seeking a part time job at a department store. She wants to return to the work force for a little extra pocket money, but also for the socialization working provides.
“Staying socially connected is essential,” Otto said. “Working provides a sense of belonging and it feeds our personal identity.”
According to the New Retirement website, important considerations in finding a job after retirement include:
• Knowing what you want from a second career.
• Being honest about how much time you want to commit.
• Learning the pros and cons of any potential new job.
• Embracing your “inner youth” in learning to work alongside younger people.
• Updating your retirement plan to include income from a new job.