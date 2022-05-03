LARGO — Behind the scenes at Eight O’Clock Theatre at 105 Central Park Drive is one dynamo of a managing director at the helm: Betsy Byrd. How she got there is a serendipitous affair, a story with plot twists and turns worthy of a playwright’s rendition.
Her story began in Ocean City, New Jersey, where she grew up before moving to the Tampa Bay area in 1989. Back in New Jersey, she got a degree in finance and then did a 3-year stint working in casinos in Atlantic City before wanderlust brought her to the Sunshine State.
Theater was a love of hers from the get-go. Yet it went from being a hobby in New Jersey to a life-long passion in Florida.
Not long after she arrived in Pinellas County, Byrd went to work at The Stuffed Mushroom, a “creative catering and elegant entertaining” business in Safety Harbor. By 1992 Byrd bought the establishment and ultimately won the bid to cater the grand opening of the Largo Cultural Center in 1996. This is how she became acquainted with Eight O’Clock Theatre and “the people who make the beautiful shows happen,” said Byrd.
Eight O’Clock Theatre is a community theatre with a penchant for musicals that opened in 1981. It was originally part of the City of Largo until 2000 when it became independent. From Byrd’s start with the organization as stage manager, she moved on to become the theater’s business manager, and then her position evolved into her current title as managing director.
As a community theater, Eight O’Clock Theatre is a labor of love. It is comprised of all volunteer actors and crew. The administration gets paid a small stipend, a fraction of what the going rate is in professional theaters of the same magnitude.
Additionally, the company designs and builds its own sets, costumes and props. Storage is challenging, so most productions start from scratch. Occasionally, Eight O’Clock Theatre shares sets with Manatee Players located in Brandenton, since both theaters have similar configurations.
Yet the sets, costumes, props and technology do not have the appearance of being skimped on. This is where Byrd does her “magic,” and amazing local talent (both backstage and onstage) donates time and skills to making quality productions.
“(All of this frugality) is how we are able to keep ticket prices at $35 (per seat),” said Byrd.
According to Byrd the company puts on four musicals per year at a cost of $35,000-$45,000 per show, and each show runs 7-11 performances. A typical show consists of a cast of 4-8 principals, 10-15 in the ensemble/chorus, and a 10-piece orchestra. Eight O’Clock Theatre boasts a 333-seat auditorium with 60 extra side-seats reserved only for special situations.
Besides Eight O’Clock Theatre’s board of directors, who raise funds for the company, Byrd recognizes a core group of people she relies on to make the shows come to fruition. James Grenelle is her assistant managing director who directs many of the shows. Dalton Hamilton is what she calls their “technical genius,” who started with Eight O’Clock Theatre when he was 14 years old and now makes his living traveling the country doing professional lighting for professional theaters. Debbie Lastinger is the company’s gifted costume designer.
When asked what was her favorite show over the years, Byrd said, “That’s like asking a mother to pick her favorite child; I have so many (favorites).”
Among the most memorable shows that stand out in her mind is the company’s 2001 production of “Carousel,” which she says was the most technically advanced show Eight O’Clock Theatre had put on up to that point. “9/11 had just happened, and I remember the entire audience singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with the cast; that was a very emotional moment,” said Byrd.
Another show that Byrd treasures in her memory was the company’s 2003 production of “Chicago.” “So much incredible talent made that such a beautiful show,” she said.
During the pandemic, the theater kept the doors open with smaller audiences and shows with lower material costs. Since 2020 the first big production the company put on recently was “Sweet Charity.” The next show to open is “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” on May 13. Over the summer the theatre will be presenting the show “Rent.”
Byrd is looking forward to the future of Eight O’Clock Theatre and returning to pre-pandemic levels of shows and audiences. It’s what she loves best.
“I’m happiest backstage,” said Byrd. “It’s the comraderies when you’re putting on a show, being in the wings, the excitement of live performances, and that feeling of accomplishment.”
When she is not working at The Stuffed Mushroom or the Eight O’Clock Theatre, she likes to travel, but no matter how far she travels, she doesn’t venture far from the thrill of the theater. Even when she is on the road, Byrd always goes to see other theatrical productions.
Currently she is getting ready for a 3-week trip to Egypt, South Africa and Portugal with two theater friends. There is no telling how her experiences on this trip will impact her vision at Eight O’Clock Theatre.