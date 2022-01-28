It's not every day that a bicyclist will encounter a perfectly untouched bakery-made sheet cake lying on the Pinellas Trail.
But that's what Debra Kramer found.
"It's like, what was the person thinking?" said Kramer, a Pinellas County Trail volunteer.
"Did they buy it, and then they started walking, and decided they didn't really want to carry it so they just put it down?" she said.
Mystery unsolved.
Debra and her husband Dan, seasonal residents from New Jersey, have been riding bicycles on the Pinellas Trail for more than 11 years. Years ago, Dan said they eventually met people who were trail volunteers, formerly known as auxiliary rangers.
"And I said, 'Why not? It's something I like to do. I want to be involved in it,'" Dan said.
People approach the Kramers along the trail and ask them questions.
"I get in a dialogue on everything from where's a place to eat to how do I get to the beach. I have helped fix a couple of bikes out there. I even have found a wallet and a cell phone on the trail," he said, "and amazingly enough, got them to the right owners,” Dan said.
He recalled stopping a bicyclist with an infant placed in a seat on the front handlebars.
"No helmet. He went by and I said, 'I got to go back and talk to him.’ I raced back to him and he stopped," Dan said.
Dan believed the rider was putting his child in danger because the child was supposed to have a helmet.
"If you want to be safe, put them in a cart behind you," Kramer said.
Though the rangers give out advice, it's not their job to be confrontational, he said.
"I'm certainly not get involved with some guy who outweighs me by 100 pounds and is half my age and has got an attitude," Dan said.
His favorite ride is from Taylor Lake Park to the Boca Ciega overpass by the KOA campground.
"Incredible. It's like a 15-mile round trip. I can't believe they got an overpass over that body of water," Kramer said. "It just beautiful. You see people fish. You see dolphins once in a while."
Debra, who is also a master gardener, is a frequent visitor to the parks, sometimes two or three times a week. She said being a trail volunteer was something she could do to thank the county officials for maintaining many parks.
"I think sometimes the people who live here don't appreciate what they have here as far as parks, but they are just absolutely beautiful and joyful," she said.
Another reason for being a trail volunteer is that she can use her training as a county master gardener volunteer, working with plants and insects that people commonly encounter.
"Being a (trail volunteer) marries the two together, because I'm able to enjoy the foliage and deal with that … Make suggestions on things that need to be done and have a way to channel my expertise in that field into the Pinellas Trail," Debra said.
Scott Daniels, president of the Friends of the Pinellas Trail, said after the original citizens' group was formed in 1988, one of the first decisions it made was to set up what has been known as auxiliary rangers for the Pinellas Trail.
"It's been a very strong success. They play a very significant part in the success of the Pinellas Trail," Daniels said. "These are many volunteers who go out there through the year with the commitment to represent the trail, make sure everything is done properly on the trail."
The trail volunteers typically select an area to patrol where they live so that there is coverage throughout the trail.
The dozens of volunteers who have served as rangers over the years are appreciated by the Friends as well as county government, citizens and tourists, Daniels said.
"We are very thankful for each auxiliary ranger volunteer whose continued commitment represents the importance of their involvement through these many years," Daniels said.
The value of the volunteers is not lost on local governments. In December the Dunedin City Commission discussed asking the trail volunteers to help trail users learn how to operate traffic signals that are expected to be installed to help them cross Skinner Boulevard safely.
The county is always looking for trail and park volunteers said Christine Dorrier, a project management specialist for Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources.
"All of our volunteers are a huge asset to the county," Dorrier said. "They help us get things done that we normally would find difficult or challenging to get completed in a regular work week and help us be additional eyes, ears and hands to help us get projects done."
For an application to be a trail volunteer to be or other type of volunteer, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/forms/vip-volunteer--application-form.htm.
Bill Romanski, a volunteer, recalls riding a bicycle and spotting a beer can that nobody wanted to remove from the Pinellas Trail.
"I saw that every time we'd go by on a bike and thought, ‘Doesn't anybody clean up around here?" Romanski said.
So he and his wife, Phyllis, became Pinellas Trail volunteers and have been at it for 11 years.
These days the Romanskis use a gas-powered cart and find anything "you can imagine," Bill said.
Phyllis said they've picked up shopping carts that people have discarded along the trail along with bicycles and bicycle parts.
The Romanskis, who have a seasonal home adjacent to the trail in Largo, typically ride gas-powered carts once a week, doing half the trail at a time.
"One week we will go south, one week we will go north from Taylor Park," Bill said.
They will be on the trail eight to 10 hours — quite a workout, to say the least.
"So it's a long day," Phyllis said. "We sleep well."