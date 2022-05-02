INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Adria Bernstein likes to make people smile, and being a dental hygienist and an artist, she spends most of her time doing just that.
Bernstein comes from a family of artists, and she said she’s always “tinkered” with art, taking classes and creating pieces for friends and family.
But it wasn’t until she went through a painful divorce more than a decade ago that she decided to put her artistic talents to good use.
“I started Witty Wocks in 2010 due to a lack of sleep!” the energetic Bernstein said during a brief break in her busy day job. “I was going through a divorce and raising a 2-year-old son, and I was thinking about what I could do to give me a boost.”
Bernstein’s brainstorming resulted in her painting rocks in bright colors with faces and personalities.
“There’s a lot of objects we stumble upon, and I think, how can I bring it to life and make people appreciate nature?” Bernstein said, adding she likes to “think outside the box. Anyone can paint a rock! But I added ears and noses and eyes and other features. I wanted to give it more depth and incorporate Mother Nature into my creativity.”
Bernstein said after Witty Wocks rocks became a big hit, she decided to move on to working with wood.
“The more challenges I get the more excited I get!” she said, noting she began working with wood in 2018 by making her dining room table from a mattress box spring.
“Hey, people get in a food coma after they eat, so then they can just lay down and go to sleep!” she joked.
Bernstein, who praised her bosses, patients, and coworkers at Gulf Breeze Dental Care in Seminole for fully supporting her artwork, said she hopes to move into a real studio some day and expand her reach.
“My goal is to have my own art studio space, because right now I work from my home and I’m getting people coming to my home and I don’t want people coming to my home!” she said, adding the uninvited guests began appearing more frequently after her recent appearance on a local news channel. “I’m just trying to protect the safety of my home and my child.”
Regardless of where she is located, it’s a lock Adria Bernstein’s Witty Wocks will be making people smile.
“To me it’s all about staying grounded, staying humble and making a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “I think helping the dental patients build back their esteem and smile is correlated to my art. If you have a grin from ear to ear, I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to do on this earth.”
For more information on Adria Bernstein’s artwork, visit her website at wittywocks.com.