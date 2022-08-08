Pinellas County Schools has announced a variety of initiatives and programs that are in the works and on the horizon.
Tutoring program helps young learners become strong readers
Pinellas County Schools is looking for tutors. The district is launching the Read Across Pinellas tutoring program to help children in kindergarten and first grade become strong readers. RAP partners will meet with students — RAP stars — two to three times a week for 30 minutes each session. Tutors will receive paid training and earn $20 per hour. No prior teaching experience is necessary. Questions? Interested in helping children become better readers? Contact Kristie Gerber or Katrina Schneider at RAP@pcsb.org or 727-588-6000 ext. 2177. Learn more at www.pcsb.org/RAP.
New program incorporates healthy habits developed by Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady
Pinellas County Schools is launching a pilot program with the TB12 Foundation, founded by Tom Brady. Ten middle and high schools will take part in the pilot program, which incorporates healthy habits developed by Brady himself. Participating schools include Bay Point, Tyrone, Pinellas Park, Osceola, Madeira Beach and Tarpon Springs middle schools, and Lakewood, Hollins, Osceola and Tarpon Springs high schools.
Sparking innovation in science classrooms
The school district is partnering with the Innovation Foundation to boost STEM education (science, technology, engineering and math) in sixth-grade science classrooms. The teaching will incorporate problem-solving scenarios and foster the joy of discovery. The pilot program will launch at Bay Point, Carwise, Pinellas Park, Palm Harbor and Seminole middle schools and James B. Sanderlin IB World School.
YMCA Partnership Middle School
Pinellas County Schools is partnering with the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg on a community center/middle school project. The joint campus, which is expected to open in 2024, will focus on health, wellness and leadership. The new campus will include a pool, playground, garden and a sports field. The project will be built on the same site as the former Riviera Middle School.
Mentoring initiative supports Black high school students
Pinellas County Schools is launching a new peer mentoring program called WE L.E.A.D. (Learn-Elevate-Advocate-Develop) at nine high schools: Gibbs, Lakewood, Boca Ciega, St. Petersburg, Hollins, Northeast, Pinellas Park, Largo and Clearwater. In the program, high-achieving Black male juniors and seniors will mentor Black male freshmen and sophomores to support their success in school and in life.
Expansion of College and Career Centers
Pinellas County Schools is improving College and Career Centers and expanding them to all traditional high schools. College and Career Centers provide individualized and targeted assistance to help families navigate the college-going process. The centers offer support on a variety of topics, including college and career exploration, college applications and essays, financial planning and SAT/ACT prep.