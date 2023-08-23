And the award goes to …
A select group of individuals, age 50 and older, will be recognized for their experience, wisdom, and a generosity at the 2023 Tampa Bay Delivered with Heart Awards, set for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 Second St. S., St. Petersburg.
The event is being hosted by SAGES Theater, a locally based, 501(c)(3) not for profit organization that presents “plays with purpose.” According to a press release from the organization, the Delivered with Heart Awards event is all about applauding those 50 and older who dedicate themselves to enriching the lives of their peers with positive examples.
SAGES strives to create meaningful theatrical productions that are both accessible and encouraging to the public and to lead community collaboration for the well-being of all. The organization hopes to showcase individuals who are examples of positive aging. Their actions can have a ripple effect that elevates the title “senior” to where it belongs … in the spotlight and deserving of applause.
Tampa Bay Newspapers spoke to Christine Hamacher, the artistic and executive director at SAGES Theater, about the awards program.
“The Delivered with Heart Awards were developed and created in 2017 by Meg Craig, owner of Griswold Home Care Pinellas, to celebrate their 25th anniversary of providing care and service to seniors,” Hamacher said. “From then through 2022, she and her colleague, Lisa Keith, have held the awards as an annual event and given out 64 total awards, along with hundreds of nominations to honor special people who go above and beyond to benefit the older adults they serve.”
SAGES members have been nominated for awards several times and were selected as the recipient of the Volunteerism Delivered with Heart Award in 2020 and 2022. When Griswold began looking for the best fit for the DWH Awards to continue, SAGES stepped up.
“We were immediately drawn to this event and very interested when contacted at the end of last year to consider adopting it as our annual fundraiser,” Hamacher explained. “We are in our fifth year as a growing nonprofit and this event is a perfect way for us to recognize those supporting seniors across Tampa Bay.”
DWH had no age requirement before SAGES adopted it this year.
“Because of the nature of who we are and what we do, it was important to us that we spotlight individuals in the second act of their lives,” Hamacher said. “Becoming a ‘senior’ is an honor that comes with life experience that leads to wisdom.”
Hamacher said that SAGES kept the original categories of Advocacy, Community Connection, Direct Care, Family Care, Leadership, Spirit, and Volunteerism and tweaked the descriptions a bit to be inclusive of even more people in the community as potential nominees.
According to Hamacher, this year’s award nominees have responded with surprise, a few tears, and loss of words.
“Frequently, I have heard, ‘I can’t believe someone nominated me for this … what an honor,’” Hamacher said. “These are people quietly doing what they have done for years, not expecting any accolades. They don’t expect to be singled out for anything special and for someone to have done so is truly a meaningful gift.”
Anyone can make a nomination — and no one knows who nominated them until the event, which heightens the fun for everyone.
“Most of our nominees fly under the radar,” Hamacher said. “The person that can always be counted on and doesn’t have to be asked to help. Whether it’s their job or they volunteer — the fact they do it with heart is what elevates them to being recognized.”
These individuals are very proud to represent the organizations that they work for and are always eager to share those missions.
“The community nature of this event — bringing people from all over Tampa Bay together to hear their stories and have conversations about these people and their awards — results in everyone being engaged, educated, and empowered by those around them,” Hamacher said.
When DWH started, the organizers were having pieces of glass art made for their awards. The year SAGES won an award, the designs were inspired by local memory care residents.
“My mother moved into a memory care facility this year that does an incredible amount of art with its residents,” Hamacher said. “Some have been artists all their lives — like my 88-year-old mother — but can no longer create like they used to without guidance. The activities coordinator at this community finds innovative ways to engage them in new forms of art that are still 100% theirs.”
Hamacher decided SAGES would spotlight the innate talents of these artists by asking them to make the awards this year.
“We provided them with supplies, and they have been prepping the hearts and working on them steadily over the last month or so,” she said. “We can’t wait to see the finished products!”
Anyone age 50-plus can be nominated by anyone in the community. Nominations can be family members, business employers, nonprofit organizations, colleagues, patients, clients or friends.
“If they take the time to write and submit the nomination, it is considered,” Hamacher said. “After all nominations are in, our SAGES ambassadors, all seniors who make up the selection committee, will anonymously vote on each category to determine this year’s award recipients. All nominees will be recognized and given nomination certificates, with their written nomination inside, and keepsake gifts. This is a feel-good event for all involved.”
Award recipients in each category will not be announced until the event.
About SAGES
SAGES — which stands for Senior Actors Guild & Education Services — is a nonprofit organization that brings “Plays with Purpose” to the community with a focus on positive aging. Partnering with local first responders, SAGES shines a spotlight on topics of safety and independence that need to be openly discussed, such as fall prevention, stopping scams, safe driving, living independently, and caregiving for those with memory loss. The plays are produced in different cities across Tampa Bay every year and are always free to the public.
The Delivered with Heart Awards will help offset annual production costs and keep Plays with Purpose accessible to the public. For more information, visit www.sagestheater.org.