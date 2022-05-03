In 2016, when the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art appointed Christine Renc-Carter as its new curator, Ann Larsen — director of the museum at that time — welcomed her with open arms.
“As part of St. Petersburg College, we have a strong commitment to engaging students and faculty through integrating the arts with other disciplines,” Larsen said in a 2016 press release. “Christine has experience in doing just that, and her enthusiasm for reaching out to students as well as our other audiences will have great impact.”
Even then, Renc-Carter had accumulated an extensive list of credentials and a lifetime of experiences that prepared her for her role at LRMA. Her previous experience in museums, galleries and higher education stems from a background that spans a broad knowledge of fine art, art history and conservation. It also hinges upon a passion for the arts that began when she was still a child.
“My parents are my greatest inspiration,” Renc-Carter said in an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers. “I have always admired their strong work ethic, endless creativity, finding humor in the smallest things, and most of all their perseverance. Every moment that has led me on this creative path and where I am today began when I was about 2 years old.”
Renc-Carter’s parents left their jobs in commercial art to become full-time artists and made their living doing the outdoor art festivals.
“It's an incredibly hard way to make a living but, as a child I was blissfully unaware,” Renc-Carter. “My dad had polio when he was 5 and walks with crutches and leg braces. To me, he was no different from anyone else. The way he carries himself, being so charismatic, no one ever notices he is handicapped.”
Seeing the country from the back of a van full of art and displays was magical, but Renc-Carter said it “keeps you humble.”
“Your livelihood is at the whim of the weather and the discerning personal taste of passersby,” she continued. “As a small child, I recall getting up in the wee hours before dawn on the weekends to travel a few hours to do an art show. My dad was usually the first to be up and ready to go — but sometimes I'd see him sitting on the bed, broken leg braces in hand, with strapping tape trying to mend them to just get through the weekend. At the art shows, I was always behind the display drawing or making Barbie clothes out of paper towels.”
Even as a little kid, Renc-Carter helped set up her parents’ displays, cleaned the glass and learned how to put frames together. At pack-up time, she was rewarded by getting a ride on the handcart.
“My parents were immersed in the arts community and, in their circle of friends, I always felt included and treated like one of the gang,” Renc-Carter said. “The artists I admired then are still some of my favorite artists today and I now have the opportunity to include their work in museum exhibitions alongside the work of Picasso, Chagall and Miró!”
From the 1970s through the ’90s, Renc-Carter’s parents had their studio either at home or nearby and were always there for her.
“Naturally, I started drawing as soon as I could hold a pencil and they always encouraged it,” she said. “They brought me everywhere with them — to art shows, the frame shop, art receptions, and workshops.”
Throughout her childhood, she encountered artists from all over the world. She went to calligraphy workshops with her mother, and figure drawing groups at Roger Bansemer's studio with her father. Her parents also were involved in local art centers, including the Dunedin Fine Art Center and the Florida Gulf Coast Art Center.
“I was always tagging along to the classes they taught,” she said. “They were always so supportive, especially in high school when I had long bus rides from Safety Harbor to St. Pete every day to attend the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School.”
Renc-Carter credits PCCA for setting her on her career trajectory.
“I really flourished because of that program,” she said. “I got to spend half of my day in art class, fell in love with art history, and was immersed in a creative world with a lot of like-minded people.”
According to Renc-Carter, in addition to honing her skills, PCCA encouraged her to find her voice as an artist, gave her the opportunity to experiment, have exhibitions, show in museums, enter competitions, and collaborate with other departments, like dance, theatre, and music. Thanks to a college recruiter, she attended a pre-college program at the Maryland Institute College of Art, in Baltimore, which got her out of her comfort zone.
That experience would change her life.
“Attending MICA on scholarship, I truly found my voice as a printmaking major and worked day and night in the studio,” Renc-Carter said. “A requirement was to take History of Prints with the head curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Little did I know I would eventually be working on the other side of those study room doors, caring for all of those masterpieces I was studying.”
After art school, Renc-Carter worked as the assistant to the director of a high-end art gallery, Renaissance of Fine Arts, in an affluent part of Baltimore.
“It was a major milestone for me,” she said. “It was a side of the art world I never knew — a family-owned major retail operation of three galleries and framing headquarters in the mid-Atlantic region. The business of art was very different from being an artist.”
While there, Renc-Carter started making presentations at staff meetings about the works in the gallery's inventory to train the salespeople on art techniques and how to talk about what they were selling.
“I remember the owners being taken aback at this shy 23-year-old who suddenly spoke so eloquently and passionately,” she said. “I was treated differently from then on and became a part of the family. I also met my husband working there, so I'd say the job far exceeded my expectations.”
After a few years there, and just weeks after 9/11, Renc-Carter went to work at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Renc-Carter said that there are countless highlights to her museum career over the past 20 years, but most importantly, in each position, she had mentors that became extended family.
“First, working at the Baltimore Museum of Art, I learned from some of the best professionals in the field in the preservation and conservation of works on paper, conservation framing, exhibition design and curation,” she said. “In general, working with this world class art collection from Albrecht Dürer to Pablo Picasso was an incredible experience on a daily basis.”
As curator of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, Renc-Carter oversees the care, development and interpretation of a collection. She also is a storyteller of sorts. Behind the scenes, it’s even more than that.
“In an academic museum setting, larger institutions have many curators who concentrate on a specific area of study,” she explained. “LRMA may be small, but it is mighty with more than 7,000 works in the collection from Picasso to local artists.”
As the curator, Renc-Carter wears many hats and has to become the expert of whatever she happens to be working on.
“Everything flows from the exhibitions and collections, including how money is raised, educational programs and marketing strategies,” she said. “I have to keep all of this in mind while I am developing multiple exhibitions at one time, selecting the artwork, creating a narrative, researching and writing the actual content of the exhibits, the educational components that go with it, and making sure the exhibitions are thoughtful, relevant, and will connect to a diverse audience.”
As a curator, Renc-Carter loves to collaborate with artists to give them the opportunity to do something they wouldn't otherwise be able to do.
“I love being able to tell a story, through an exhibition or my personal work, that hopefully will make someone see the world a little differently,” she said. “Inspiration is gleaned from everywhere and everything. Whatever it is, I tend to go all-in, learning about the subject at hand in order to fully express an idea.”
Renc-Carter believes the arts enrich the community through experiences that touch on multiple levels. “Needed now more than ever, the arts fosters dialog, self-discovery, and critical thinking which all tap into a deeper level of our consciousness,” she said. “With the arts integrated into the community, we are more understanding of each other and humanity in general. The arts also attract tourist dollars and boost economic growth, which can enhance the quality of life in a community.”
Currently, LRMA is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of exhibitions that highlight the museum's mission and its collections. On view through April 30 is “Masterworks from the Collection,” featuring the giants of modern art such as Pablo Picasso, as well as renowned Florida artists including Christopher Still.
For more information on current and upcoming LRMA exhibitions, visit leeparattner.org.
Renc-Carter’s mixed media artwork and prints can be found at the Painted Fish Gallery — her parents’ gallery — in downtown Dunedin. She is also part of 24 Hands printmakers group, for which she has created three new mixed media prints. The group is currently showing at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, which will be followed by a year-long exhibition at the University of Tampa’s new Ferman Center for the Arts beginning in June, and a show at the Brooker Creek Preserve scheduled for spring 2023.