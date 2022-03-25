LARGO — American Planning Association says family-friendly communities are communities where families enjoy housing that is affordable, access to childcare, parks to play in, quality schools and safe neighborhoods.
Smart Growth America, a nonprofit organization that advocates for people who want to live and work in great neighborhoods, believes that building places that are holistically family-friendly goes beyond the community’s man-made structures, features and facilities, but also that the built environment can affect a city’s efforts for better or worse.
“Great schools, inclusive public spaces, multiple transportation options and a variety of housing choices can help cities create diverse, inclusive communities that support families and society at large,” the organization’s website states. “This list of issues, while long, is hardly exhaustive. Together, they demonstrate some of the ways in which we often overlook or take for granted families and their unique needs in cities.”
In Largo, there is no sense that families have been left out of the loop when it comes to planning. Largo boasts many amenities that make it a natural fit for young families, from programs hosted by the Largo Recreation, Parks & Arts Department to the city’s award-winning library.
“Largo is a wonderful place to raise a family,” said Arrow M. Woodard, Largo city housing manager. “Whether it be sports, theater, active recreation, or a stroll through a park, Largo has activities to serve many interests.”
Largo offers loan assistance for first-time homebuyers. the program is a 0% deferred interest loan that can be used toward a down payment and closing costs. Payments for the loan are deferred for 20 years.
The city's down payment assistance program recently increased its assistance amounts to help households purchase their first home.
“The majority of funding this program is available to help households earning 80% or less of area median income, which for a family of three would be earning less than $53,150 per year,” Woodard explained. “For people interested in purchasing but need help budgeting for it or fixing credit, the city also partners with local HUD-certified housing counseling agencies to provide a homebuyer education class and one-on-one housing counseling to prepare for homeownership.”
To find out more about the program, visit www.largo.com/housing.
Largo families have a wealth of activities from which to choose when looking for a weekend adventure or an ongoing program. From sports and theater to golf and nature trails, the city seems to offer something for everyone, young or young-at-heart.
The city boasts three recreation centers: Highland, Southwest and the Largo Community Center. All offer both drop-in and preregistered programs for both youth and adults.
“Programs are designed to allow participants a full selection to meet their individual interests include athletics, art, social opportunities, fitness, educational classes and more,” said Krista Pincince, city director of recreation, parks & arts. “Full- and part-time childcare services are offered during the school year through the licensed childcare programs.”
Transportation is provided from most local elementary schools in Largo to the recreation centers. A full selection of summer camps is available include full day camps and half day sports and specialty camps.
The recreation department also has two pools.
“The Highland Family Aquatic Center includes an activity pool and multipurpose pool with a corkscrew and speed slide,” Pincince said. “The Southwest Pool is an Olympic size pool with diving boards and a dive tower. Both aquatic facilities offer swim lessons and rental opportunities.”
For those looking to tee off, the Largo Golf Course is an 18-hole executive golf course.
“In addition to being able to schedule a tee time for 9 holes or 18 holes of golf, families are also able to play foot golf at the course,” Pincince said. “Golf lessons are available for both youth and adults. Weekly summer camps are offered during the summer.”
Additional programming will be coming to the course in the near future including social evenings with entertainment and activities.
“Families can enjoy one of our parks to be active, spend time outdoors as a family, play or even visit live animals at the McGough Nature Center,” said Pincince. “Largo Central Park is the home to many family events throughout the year, ranging in size from hundreds to thousands. Several neighborhood parks are located throughout the city.”
Barry Taylor, president of the Friends of Largo Nature Parks, loves to talk about the city’s fantastic park system.
According to Taylor, the city parks system has nearly 500 acres of green space including athletic facilities, regional, neighborhood and nature parks. There are nearly 20 parks with over 11 miles of walking trails and many opportunities to canoe, kayak and paddle board. Largo’s four-mile Green Trail system runs through the heart of the city and connects 12 parks and numerous city facilities.
One of the many jewels of the park system is named after the former mayor who spearheaded the development of what was originally known as the Largo Narrows Nature Park.
“The 26-acre George C. McGough Nature Park, located along the Intracoastal Waterway, is also known by locals as the ‘Turtle Park’ for its abundant aquatic turtle population,” Taylor said. “Our nature center houses live animal exhibits.”
Among those are 24 rescued, non-releasable raptor birds, including an eagle, owls, hawks, kestrels, and vultures.
“I believe one of the biggest draws to the park is our Birds of Prey program and our approximately 60 dedicated volunteers that care for, feed and walk our birds every day,” Taylor said with a clear sense of pride. “They also give bird presentations to visitors, both on and off site. In caring for our birds, we are a federally designated education facility, and our volunteers live up to that standard, readily sharing their knowledge with guests. We are an all-volunteer 501(c)3 program with no government funding, but as a tenant on a city park, unlike many bird programs, we pay no taxes, mortgage, or for that matter, water or electricity. Our income to feed and care for the birds is exclusively from donations and presentations, again on and off site.”
Taylor said the park’s most popular bird by far is Sarge, a female 9-pound American bald eagle.
“All our birds, except Sarge and Vlad the Black Vulture, are from counties around Tampa Bay that before being adopted by us were deemed, for various reasons, un-survivable if released into the wild. Sarge and Vlad are very representative of local birds, though.”
McGough Nature Park has been voted the No. 1 place to visit in Largo three years in a row — from 2019 to 2021. Trip Advisor, Google, and Yelp have all have given the Park 4.9/5 ratings year after year.
“Our nature walks include a comfortable rubberized walking trail almost a mile long,” Taylor added. He said it is “a great way to see the natural beauty of Florida. We also have outside shelters and a playground with a kid's zipline.”
For more information about Largo’s park system, visit www.playlargo.com/parks/index.php.
For Donna Seaman, manager of the Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo is a family cultural destination.
According to Seaman, the Central Park Performing Arts Center has been providing top-quality live entertainment at reasonable prices since its inception 26 years ago. Throughout that time, event organizers have included families with younger children in mind when scheduling programming.
“A mission shared by the city of Largo, the Performing Arts Center staff, the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation and the resident theater company is to promote the arts to young and old alike,” Seaman said. “The center and the foundation produce the well-received Children’s Educational Theater Series. Six to eight shows per year are offered at extremely attractive prices, all with the hope that children and families will attend, exposing this new generation of patrons to live theater.”
The shows feature messages specifically chosen to educate children as they learn how to be a great member of an audience.
“These shows are a wonderful introduction to the art world,” Seaman added.
The center also holds theater summer camps each year.
“Two different age groups audition for two different shows, learn their parts and songs and then do three performances,” she explained. “Each camp lasts a scant three weeks. Scholarships for need-based and talented students are available through the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation.”
Seaman said that to prepare interested children for participation in these camps, Acting Essentials for Kids has been giving the children a glimpse into the world of theater. Skills learned in these classes are not only useful for acting, but beneficial in their lives overall.
“This 16-week course is held one evening per week,” Seaman said. “Ages 8 through 13 are welcome. In the planning stage is another class for 13 and up students. Again, scholarships are available for these classes through the foundation.”
For families just looking for an evening of entertainment, the center offers an array of live music performances, many of which are family-friendly and reasonably priced. The resident theater company, Eight O’Clock Theatre, offers four live musicals per season — most of which are family-friendly and affordable.
For more information about the center and the events offered, visit largoarts.com.