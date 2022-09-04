Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering

DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
"I love to read. So, if I have leisure time, that's what I do. I like to be very busy. I enjoy being with friends. I enjoy entertaining," she said.
A widower, she tries to take two to three major trips every year. She's been to 64 countries, such as China, Japan and India. Also, several countries in Africa and Europe.
"I love to travel. That's probably the love of my retirement life. I just got back from Italy," she said.
And she just turned 84 years old
"Some days I feel it, but not very often," she said.
A native of Frankfort, Indiana, Edelman moved to Florida in 1972 and lived in Clearwater for eight years. She still lives in the same house she moved to when she came to Dunedin in 1980.
The former elementary and middle school teacher in Big Rapids, Michigan, spent her last 13 years teaching in the hospital homebound program in Pinellas County. She taught children who were medically unable to go to school.
"That was a wonderful experience. I went out on a happy note," she said.
Her volunteer workload at the Dunedin library varies.
"It just depends. Our job is I work in the back, and we funnel the books that are donated to the library for the bookstore. And then we supply the bookstore with books from the back. Sometimes it's very overwhelming, and sometimes there aren't too many donations," Edelman said.
Nevertheless, there are books to put away every day.
She serves on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee because of her interest in the Dunedin Community Chorus, which is under the auspices of the Parks and Recreation Department. She has been a member of the chorus for years.
Edelman also has been involved with the Dunedin Youth Guild for 20 years. The organization has two major fundraisers to benefit youths in the community: the annual Tour of Homes and the Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show.
Asked what she likes about living in Dunedin, Edelman noted that when the Gladys Douglas-Hackworth property came up for sale, "the city really pitched in," she said.
The acquisition of the land off Keene Road is being used as nature preserve.
"And they came up with the money, not just with endowment funds or grants, but the citizenry kicked in money," she said. "To me that's an example of Dunedin.”
She also likes the city's restaurants and called Dunedin "an amazing place to live."
"If you want something to do, there is something going on all the time in Dunedin," she said. "It's just a happening place."
Her dedication to community service is not lost on Dunedin officials. In June 2021, Edelman was inducted into the Dunedin Senior Hall of Fame, joining a group of people who are amazing, Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the time.
Asked what advice she would give somebody who is about to retire to prevent them from being bored, Edelman suggested that they volunteer in some capacity.
"There are so many opportunities," Edelman said.
She noted that the city has numerous recreational offerings, such as pickleball, and the library has a variety of activities besides maintaining its book collection.
"I go to an exercise class a couple of times a week, and I swim every day in my pool as long as the weather is warm enough," she said.
She also has relatives who live in town.
“If people are bored it might be their own fault," Edelman said. "I don't know."