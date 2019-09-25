I get into bed every night and, like an amputee reaching to scratch a leg that is no longer attached, I reach to undo the absent ponytail that I imagine is still there.
As I wipe the sleep from my eyes in the morning, the realization of all that has happened in a few very short months, sinks in once again.
My legs just ache (bone pain is a side effect), and I want to go nowhere. I don’t want to wear the wig that I initially loved. I don’t want to wear the beautiful scarfs I have. They make me feel like I’m in full hijab. Both are itchy and hot. And, either way, I feel like I’m in costume. I’ve never been one to like anything “artificial” on my body, no tattoos, acrylic nails, nothing, not even hats.
I get dressed and apply my makeup more carefully and a bit heavier than before. I grab my largest earrings. And then I remember I have to cover my bald head — I stop and wonder, is this for myself that I hide or for everyone else? Maybe a bit of both I decide. My mind wanders to those old infomercials where the guy would spray-paint his bald spots and it would actually look like his hair, the baldness was gone! For a second I wonder if they still sell this stuff and if it really works. I shake my head and admit to myself that the answer to both of those questions is surely a resounding “no”!
Diagnosed with breast cancer in May, followed by a lumpectomy, or partial mastectomy, I had been told that since all the margins were clear and the four lymph nodes removed showed no cancer, protocol would be radiation. They have this new gadget or pump, they insert into your breast and you receive radiation for twice a day for one week as opposed to once daily for five weeks. Sounds great, right? Well the problem was, being small breasted, they wouldn’t know if this would work, as the pump could end up too close to the chest wall. The pump had to actually be inserted to know if it would even be a feasible option.
A week after the surgery, I realized I wanted no one going near my breast, especially to implant anything, and then the thought that they may need to turn around and pull it right out? I don’t think do! Please don’t get me wrong, this pump is an amazing invention and works well for many women.
The cancer treatment has come so far since my mother and sister and their cancer, it’s truly amazing. But for me I decided to say, “No thanks”!!
As it turns out, it was a good call on my part, because shortly after, I learned the cancer was aggressive and that they’d need to do chemo therapy before the radiation. If just one cancer cell was missed, and the cancer came back, it would most likely be incurable.
In the past, during conversations with my husband, I remember saying that If I was ever diagnosed with cancer, that I would never get chemo. I watched my mother and my sister go through it and I wanted no part of it. Although, I would end the conversation with, “But, I guess you never really know until you’re in the situation.” As it turns out, it was a wise and true statement. I opted for the chemo.
The thought of chemo tore me up. I was so scared and shocked, it wasn’t what I was originally told so it took me awhile to grasp the whole concept. But that was nothing compared to recognizing the pain and worry on the faces of my family. They were just as scared as me. If one in our family faces a storm, we feel it together. The support and love they, along with so many others, has been extraordinary. The Lord has truly blessed me with an amazingly loving and supportive family along with many friends who have done so much for us that I wonder how I can ever repay the kindness.
The new plan became chemo given four times in three-week intervals, after that I’ll begin the daily five weeks of radiation followed by at least five years of a hormone blocker pill.
I sit here this morning with the sun shining in the blue September sky, a slight breeze blows over me.
As I write this, and review my circumstances, I can’t help but feel gratitude. I’m grateful that this treatment is available and at the end of it, I will be CURED! What a beautiful word. My hair will grow back, my bones will stop aching ... well maybe not as I’m not getting any younger — yup, bones will still ache but that’s OK!
So although I occasionally wallow in a bit of self-pity, I suddenly remember that it’s a short time to give up for an extra 30 years (it’s what I’m hoping for anyway!). More time, no matter how much the Lord decides to grant me, to spend with my husband, my children grandchildren and my friends.
I’ll be here to share in so much more to come like more grandchildren, graduations and weddings and yes, occasional heartache. But we’ll do it together as we always have.
A special thank you to my husband and my children. We’ve been through more than our fair share, but we go through everything together, and it’s made us stronger as a family and brought us closer to our faith. Also a special thank you to our friends and prayer warriors. I couldn’t get through this without you.