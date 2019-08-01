Pinellas County Schools has a dress code that requires students to be neat and clean in attire that promotes a positive educational environment. Apparel that disrupts educational activities and processes of the school will result in the removal of the student from the regular school environment until acceptable apparel can be secured. School principals, faculty, and staff members will enforce the dress code and the administration will be the final decision maker about whether a student’s clothing is appropriate for the school setting.
Failure to comply with the dress code will be handled similarly to other disciplinary infractions. Non-compliance may result in consequences including but not limited to detention, in-school suspension and loss of eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities.
Contact your child’s school for additional clarification about the dress code because each school may have slightly different requirements. A copy of the entire dress code can be found in the Student Code of Conduct or on the district’s website at www.pcsb.org/code.
Requirements for student dress in all schools are listed below:
• Clothing should not be worn that exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner.
• All shirts and blouses must cover midriff, back, sides, and all undergarments including bra straps at all times.
• All shirts, tops, and dresses shall have sleeves and cover the shoulders.
• Shorts, skirts, divided skirts, dresses and culottes are allowed. They must be mid-thigh length or longer.
• All trousers, pants, or shorts must totally cover undergarments, including boxer shorts.
• All clothing, jewelry, or tattoos shall be free of the following: profanity; violent images, wording or suggestion; sexually suggestive phrases or images; gang related symbols; alcohol, tobacco, drugs or advertisements for such products.
• Safe and appropriate footwear must be worn. Inappropriate footwear includes, but is not limited to, roller skates, skate shoes, and bedroom slippers.
Further clarification and other requirements:
• Form-fitting leotard/spandex type clothing is not allowed unless proper outer garments cover to mid-thigh length or longer.
• See-through or mesh fabric clothing may only be worn over clothing meeting requirements.
• Clothing must be appropriate size, with the waist of the garment worn at the student’s waist.
• Clothing not properly buttoned, zipped, fastened, or with inappropriate holes or tears shall not be worn.
• Clothing and footwear traditionally designed as undergarments or sleepwear shall not be worn as outer garments.
• Sunglasses may not be worn inside unless a parent provides a doctor’s note to the school.
• Bandanas or sweatbands are not allowed to be visible on school grounds during the regular school hours.
• Hats or other head coverings may be worn during outside P.E. activities and may not be worn during any portion of the regular school day without the expressed permission of the principal.
If the school has a mandatory school uniform policy, the student must adhere to those requirements.