Anyone who has survived cancer, or is going through treatments, knows how the disease takes over your life. Appointments, chemo, doctor visits. It commandeers your every moment.
The stress from all that, and the pain of the disease, can be overwhelming. Therapy can help relieve that tension, but what kind of therapy?
Yoga and massage are both popular as ways to help anyone victimized by cancer, or any other major illness, to restore some quality to patients’ lives.
When Lori Zwissler took on a patient with stomach cancer, the woman needed the touch provided by massage to get through her treatments. Zwissler provided that touch for two years, helping her patient get relief from her achiness and reduce her insomnia.
Zwissler is a Pinellas-based licensed massage therapist specially certified to provide therapeutic massage for people dealing with the trauma of cancer.
The American Cancer Society recognizes therapeutic massage as an “appropriate” treatment for cancer, she says, to help reduce stress and anxiety spawned by a cancer diagnosis. It’s considered a “complementary” treatment, one that will not cure any disease but provides some release from its consequences.
The human body has natural healing ability, which is where massage complements medical treatment, Zwissler says. Massage can relieve stress and promote relaxation, calming, and “just putting yourself in the right frame of mind to assist in a better quality of life.” It also can help with insomnia and headaches.
“So often, it’s just to relax and escape for a moment and forget about the pain,” she adds.
Massage therapists who employ these special massage techniques are required to regularly take classes in the practice area and be re-certified every two years. This training informs them how to handle certain conditions specific to cancer treatments, such as ports and how to work around them. In other instances, fluids can build up in a patient’s arms after a mastectomy, and the therapist has to know how to remove the fluids so the body can process them.
Before a cancer patient begins therapeutic massage, Zwissler says they first must get approval from their physician. Then, the massage therapist will talk to the patient to find out what he or she needs — just to be able to relax, or relieve their pain? With that information, the massage therapist will determine what massage practices will do the best job: Swedish? Aromatherapy? Deep tissue? Perhaps reiki?
Faith Bevan can offer a unique perspective on dealing with cancer and its after-effects. A physician assistant and owner and instructor at Flow Yoga in Port Richey, she gained an insider’s view on the entire process — and a deeper respect for yoga — after being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014.
As a medical professional, “I knew all the bad stuff,” she says. Consequently, when she received her diagnosis, Bevan couldn’t be “consoled in a way that doctors say we will take care of you and everything’s going to be ok.”
“So I had to work even harder to practice the mindfulness (of yoga) and not allow the information to run away with me and I would lose that sense of control, that sense of wholeness,” she said.
Cancer is a “suicide bomber,” Bevan says, that makes it difficult to have a positive relationship with your body. Even after successful treatment, there is a chance the disease will return, so survivors “have to be able to maintain a sense of wholeness and wellness.”
The practice of yoga, she continues, “teaches us the skill that allows us to honor ourselves and show love and respect to ourselves while at the same time physically providing mobility, increasing the breaths — and everything with the nervous system is the breaths — to find a sense of calm (amid) the craziness of the process.”
Her daily meditations, she believes, gave her a connection into the workings of her body. Assured initially by her doctors that her disease was in its early stages, during meditation she recognized the cancer was growing much faster than her doctor believed. Her prognosis was later confirmed with additional testing.
“If you don’t take time to be quiet and still and explore how you’re feeling both physically and emotionally in going through the process of yoga, you would not necessarily have realized that.”
The experience made yoga “that much more poignant for me,” she said.
The journey from cancer patient to cancer survivor was a transformative one for the 66-year-old, and yoga played a large part.
Through yoga, “I was able to realize that the cancer was a part of what was going on, but it wasn’t the whole picture. That I still had my well-being in all other senses. I still had my mind. I still had my heart. I still had my family. I still had my friends. I still had the ability to move my body and to enjoy and experience other things that would allow me to put the cancer in a perspective, and not let it all consume me.”
To other people now experiencing what she has been through, Bevan says yoga can help them the way it helped her “even just doing a very gentle practice to maintain the mobility that the drugs and the treatment can take away from you. If nothing more than to be able to move in such a way that you can feel better and have a sense of strength when you’re in your weakest moment in your life. So, you can have a sense of strength, and if even just for that short period of time you cannot think about the cancer. And you can be that person again who’s just moving and breathing and feeling something different, it can be transformational there.”