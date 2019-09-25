In November 2016, 6.5 million voters gave Floridians a new option to ease the pain and side effects of cancer and other debilitating illnesses: legal medical marijuana.
With Amendment 2 now on the books, Florida is one of 33 states allowing medical use of the buds and leaves of varieties of the cannabis sativa plant. While it has been used in herbal remedies for centuries, it wasn’t until 1996 that California broke the ice and the U.S. legal scorn surrounding the plant began to ease.
Since it’s technically still illegal at the federal level, marijuana and its properties haven’t been well-studied and aren’t particularly well-understood. But the evolution of legal medical and, increasingly, legal recreational pot has forced the industry to grow up fast, and networks of doctors, clinics, advisers and dispensaries are in place to fulfill patients’ needs.
“Everybody’s starting to get more on board with cannabis as an option,” said Raven Eriksen, a clinician at CannabisCare in Clearwater. “Cannabis should be a viable option. With all of the spiraling downward and the side effects of other medications, cannabis is a natural alternative without massive side effects.”
Hinting at the U.S. opioid crisis, CannabisCare touts the slogan, “Weed out pharmaceuticals.”
The system works like this in Florida:
A qualified physician diagnoses a patient with a qualifying medical condition. Those include cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
Also qualifying are medical conditions of the same kind or class or are comparable to those listed above, terminal conditions, and some chronic nonmalignant pain.
The physician enters the patient’s information and order into the state Medical Marijuana Use Registry. If the patient has a caregiver, they must also be added in the registry. The patient and caregiver must then apply for a Medical Marijuana Use Registry identification card. The patient may fill the physician’s order at any approved Medical Marijuana Treatment Center or via delivery.
The two key compounds in cannabis are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which causes the euphoria often associated with marijuana use; and cannabidiol, or CBD, which doesn’t cause a “high.”
According to breastcancer.org, a leading resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support, marijuana is not a treatment for breast cancer. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that marijuana may ease pain, nausea/vomiting, hot flashes, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia caused by a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
“I make sure to tell every patient that walks through my door, it will help you with the side effects of chemotherapy,” said Dr. Tanmay Patel, who runs Natural Clinic MD offices in New Port Richey and Rockledge. “It doesn’t cure your cancer. But if you use it in combination with your treatment, it will help you.”
In addition to THC and CBD, there are additional components in cannabis that, when tweaked by growers, can lead to the dizzying arrays of products in dispensaries.
There are different formulas and different strains with different strengths, and cannabis is available as edibles, dried leaves or buds for smoking, oils for vaping, creams and sprays or tinctures.
That’s why Eriksen recommends new users get help from a facility such as her CannibisCare clinic. The worst-case scenario, she said, is a doctor sending a new patient to a cannabis dispensary to fend for themself.
“We don’t believe in that. We believe that you should have guidance,” she said. “Nine times out of 10, the patient is scared, they don’t know what they’re doing. That’s when we really try to show them, ‘Look, you stressed to me that you don’t like to vape. Well, you don’t have to vape. They have tincture, they have drops that you can put under your tongue. You can try something like that. You told me that you don’t want to get high. That’s OK. You don’t have to. They have CBD at the dispensary that has just a slight amount of THC to make it have more medicinal value without the psychoactive effects.’
“We do have the patients that need extra guidance,” Eriksen said. “We give them encouragement; we tell them, ‘It’s OK, you’re going through trial-and-error, you have to find what works for you. Start low and slow.’
“I do think we provide something that no other clinic does, and that’s like a support system.”
Patel at Natural Clinic concurs. “We tell our patients, always buy the smallest bottle from the dispensary. Go home, try it for a week or two. See if it helps you. If it helps, go back and buy more. If it doesn’t, you can always buy stronger.”
As of Sept. 13, there were 264,454 qualified patients in Florida with active registry identification cards, according to the state Health Department’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use. There are 2,496 physicians in the state qualified to order medical marijuana. There are 13 licensed dispensing companies with 166 locations in Florida.
The American Cancer Society says that scientists have reported that THC and other cannabinoids slow growth and/or cause death in certain types of cancer cells growing in lab dishes. Some animal studies also suggest certain cannabinoids may slow growth and reduce the spread of some forms of cancer.
However, while clinical trials with humans show that cannabinoids can be safe in treating cancer, they do not show that they help control or cure the disease.
“It’s a tougher game to play with cancer patients, because their oncologist is telling them that if they want to seek cannabis for treatment, that’s something they have to go seek for themselves,” said Eriksen. “They’re scared, because they want to know about side effects, how it’s going to interact with their chemotherapy. What we noticed is how it helps their side effects: Nausea. Insomnia, sleeping issues. An appetite stimulant.”
She offers the following advice to potential marijuana consumers:
“It’s self-treatment. It’s your pursuit. Don’t give up on it. Go to a cannabis clinic that is going to provide you an extra service. Go to a clinic that’s going to be there for you — where you’re not just another number for them.”