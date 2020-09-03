The discussion on reopening schools for children during the pandemic has received plenty of attention. School districts have offered parents various education options, including both remote learning and traditional classroom educational models. Guidelines are being put into place to keep both students and teachers safe in brick-and-mortar classrooms throughout Florida.
But children aren’t the only students taking classes.
It isn’t unusual for adults and retirees to discover a desire to broaden their academic horizons. Adult learners seek intellectually stimulating classes and life-enriching experiences. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College has been offering classes to people age 50 and older for more than a decade. OLLI hosts more than 400 classes a year on a wide variety of topics spread out over three terms in fall, winter and spring-summer.
Up until this year, OLLI classes included both classroom-based single-session lectures and multi-session courses. Their catalog also featured day trips and multi-day international tours.
COVID-19 changed all that, of course. These unprecedented times forced the institute to adapt to a new landscape. Because OLLI serves members of a high-risk population, it was clear that it could not conduct classes on campus. As of March 31, all OLLI programs are being conducted through e-class until further notice.
The shift to remote learning has gone relatively smoothly according to Mary Szaroleta, director of OLLI.
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response since we transitioned to an online delivery platform,” Szaroleta said in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Many of our members return to their northern homes during the summer months and miss out on our spring/summer offerings. This transition has provided them the opportunity to stay connected.”
Szaroleta cited several testimonials from OLLI students commenting on the new learning platform. One stated that the online classes “felt up close and personal. This is terrific accommodation so we can continue to connect and learn while we stay away/social distance during this pandemic." Another adult learner mentioned that virtual classes provided an unexpected benefit for those who don’t drive, saying “I have to rely on friends for transportation to the campus so I am a bit limited in class enrollment. With the virtual classroom, I can attend many more classes and don't have to worry about getting a ride or being on a waitlist."
As would be expected, OLLI had to work out a few bugs in the beginning.
“We had a few hiccups initially as we all became familiar with the process but those do not occur as often now that we are four to five months into the transition,” she explained. “OLLI staff have conducted several training session with instructors and volunteers and created an online resource page with checklists and instructions.”
Adult learners who are not tech savvy can get help, too.
“Adult learners can contact us by email or by phone to schedule one-on-one assistance or find out when an upcoming group training is available,” Szaroleta said. They can email olliregistrar@eckerd.edu or call 727-864-7600.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College recently announced its online, non-credit classes and activities scheduled for the Fall I session, which will run September through October.
OLLI classes will continue online, with the goal to return to local sessions as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The Fall I session boasts 42 courses online using the Zoom platform. Among the diverse lineup of classes being offered, adult learners will find programs such as “Swing State: Florida and the Presidential Elections,” “Joy of Pastels II,” “British Musicals: Crossing the Pond,” “Chair Yoga,” “Introduction to Florida Friendly Landscaping,” “Supreme Court Updates,” “Big Pharma and the Drug Approval Process,” “Top Ten Estate Planning Blunders” and “Silk Road to Shanghai: The Ancient and Modern Jews of China.”
Brandy Stark, Ph.D., is one of the instructors scheduled to present online classes in the upcoming session. Stark will be teaching “Haunted History,” a course that explores the evolution of ghostly tales from Homer’s “Iliad” and “The Odyssey” to contemporary urban legends.
Stark spent one year as temporary faculty at Eckerd College, and helped lead a tour for one of their classes years ago, but this will be her first time teaching for OLLI online.
“Luckily, I've had 20 years of teaching in higher education – in person and online – plus a spate of Zoom meetings in the past six months to give me some experience,” Stark said. “As an educator, I’ve also had to attend a lot of online presentations as well. I have empathy for what it is like on both sides of the screen.”
In fact, Stark had been scheduled to teach a class through OLLI in March in the classroom.
“It got canceled with the pandemic, so that I am teaching via Zoom is a great thing,” she said. “We can stay safe and learn at the same time.”
Stark said there are both benefits and pitfalls when it comes to online learning.
“With the Zoom presentations, it is very helpful that they are in real time,” she explained. “We can communicate with one another and see each other – it's more human than just a purely online class.”
The drawbacks are that technology can be a bit less predictable.
“I think that we also have to be more patient when working through the program,” Stark said. “I do find that I have to watch things such as lighting. I also have a pack of pugs who live with me … and they love to bark when I am on either the phone or on Zoom.”
Aside from the logistical issues, Stark thinks being able to continue to pursue knowledge during the pandemic through online learning programs is a blessing.
“The unpredictable nature of working outside of a classroom can make things a bit awkward, but also more relaxed,” she said. “And sometimes even a bit humorous depending on what happens with our housemates! I think that the online learning is also a good way to stay safe and still engage in a positive manner.”
In addition to the “Haunted History” course, Stark is teaching a the two-part “Paranormal Investigation 101” class.
“Usually around this time of the year, I do teach a seminar-styled course on the basics of paranormal investigation,” Stark said. “I have done paranormal investigation for 23 years as the founding member of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg. I find that there is a lot of misinformation floating around out there due to TV shows, so I work to try and present a clear picture of the paranormal field, along with a reasonable expectation for what it is like to do a ghost hunt.”
For the OLLI class, she will discussing aspects of defining a ghost, how the supernatural manifests and the ideologies behind the field. She said that while paranormal investigation is a pseudoscience, there is a lot of cultural takeaway from ghostly lore to study.
“We will talk about types of equipment as well,” Stark said. “It is my hope to allow folks to see what they have, what they might be able to use for paranormal investigation, clue them in on some outdoor or safe areas that they can check out between sessions, and then report back on the experience. I'd like to know how they felt, how well it went, what surprised them, what they see that they can improve upon, new ideas that they have formed, and if they captured any evidence.”
To view the complete Fall I catalog, visit www.eckerd.edu/olli and click on the e-class link.
OLLI also offers online socials and other opportunities to engage with members.
Adult learners can experience OLLI e-classes with an All-Access Class Pass. The price to participate for Fall I is $130 for members and $175 for non-members. The pass must be purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 15. OLLI members and non-members may also register for individual session classes. Registration began Aug. 24. Advance registration is required for all classes and free events.
To register and for more information, visit eckerd.edu/OLLI.