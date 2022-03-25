The rising price of gas combined with pandemic related problems with air travel has forced many would-be travelers to rethink their vacation destinations.
And as staycations gained popularity during the long pandemic lockdown, it’s no surprise people are more willing than ever to hop in a car and stay somewhere nearby.
In North Pinellas County, there are plenty of destinations offering lodging, drinking, dining and entertainment options, from the historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs to the scenic waterfront of Safety Harbor.
Here’s a look at a few options.
Safety Harbor
The relaxed, small-town vibe of Safety Harbor is evident as soon as you travel west on Main Street toward the heart of downtown, where tree-lined neighborhoods give way to a bustling downtown, home to dozens of bars and restaurants, retail shops and nature spots; the 10-block long district is bookended by the quaint Safety Harbor Motel on one end and the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, home to the renowned, healing mineral springs, on the west end.
For foodies, there’s no shortage of places downtown to grab a slice, a taco, a sandwich or a full meal,
including the Whistle Stop Grill, a Harbor staple famous for its fried green tomatoes, and Gigglewaters, a speakeasy-style eatery that features a creative food and drink menu plus a 30-seat movie theater in the back. Nona’s Slice House, Pizzeria Gregorio and the Pub of Safety Harbor all offer fantastic pizza, and for an authentic taste of the south, Southern Fresh offers some of the best fried chicken this side of the bay.
There are bars aplenty in Safety Harbor, too. Those include Nolan’s Pub, BarFly, the Tiki Tavern and Crooked Thumb Brewery, to name a few, and the city is also known as an art and entertainment destination, thanks to the Syd Entel Art Gallery, the Safety Harbor Museum and Cultural Center and the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, an art and music hub owned by local artists Kiaralinda and Todd Ramquist that must be seen to be believed. (Be sure to check out their famous Whimzeyland compound, too!).
History buffs will want to check out the ancient Baranoff Oak tree, located on the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue South, and Philippe Park, home to several Native American burial mounds. Nature enthusiasts will love the Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which offers stunning views of Old Tampa Bay, as well as manatees and dolphins that are often visible from the pier.
And for fun, the Harbor hosts dozens of events each year, including the monthly Third Friday Music Festival.
“Safety Harbor is a great place for a staycation due to our perfect location on Tampa Bay,” Mayor Joe Ayoub said, citing his city’s “vibrant downtown with many pubs and restaurants, our great walking and biking trails, our many amazing parks and friendly people! In addition, we have great events and a world-famous mineral springs spa.”
Palm Harbor
This sprawling, unincorporated city situated between Dunedin to the south and Tarpon Springs to the north often gets overlooked in favor of its more scenic and historic neighbors. But thanks to plenty of lodging and dining options on the US Highway 19 and Alternate US 19 corridors, a lively little downtown district, and its proximity to, well, everything, Palm Harbor is gaining popularity with many locals.
Any golf fan should consider staying in Palm Harbor, as there are several high-quality courses, including the world-renowned Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort, which is playing host to the PGA Tour’s 2002 Valspar Championship March 17-20. Lansbrook, Tarpon Woods, Wentworth Golf Club and Cypress Run Golf Club are all just a sand save away, leaving duffers of all handicaps with an easy up and down for par when it comes to choosing the right course to fit their game.
When you’re looking for something to eat after hitting the links, the Packard Steakhouse at Innisbrook is ideal for those seeking a fine-dining experience. There are dozens of independent eateries and national chain restaurants to choose from, including the Lucky Dill Deli for a New York style lunch, Ozona Blue to satisfy your seafood cravings, Positano’s for authentic Italian dishes and Bogota Kitchen and Bar, a popular, Latin-infused eatery located in the downtown district.
Speaking of the downtown district, what it lacks in size it makes up for in fun per square block, as the area boasts almost a dozen bars and restaurants, including BarFly, Smuggler’s Cove, the Stilt House and Palm Harbor breweries and the iconic Thirsty Marlin. Anyone who hasn’t made the trip to downtown Palm Harbor recently will quickly realize a lot has changed, including new developments and amenities and plenty of places to eat, drink and shop, making the area one of the best kept secrets in north Pinellas County.
“Palm Harbor treats everyone like a local,” Dean Maratea, CEO of the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said. “Whether you're trying out the breweries and restaurants or any of the several world class golf courses in the area, Palm Harbor is a great local escape. Don't forget to explore the many beautiful parks either. From Pop Stansell to John Chestnut and the Pinellas Trail, there are endless ways to enjoy the natural beauty. Come and play!”
Tarpon Springs
Pinellas County’s northernmost community has long been a favorite destination for people from around the world, as the city’s historic Sponge Docks and Epiphany celebration have drawn thousands of visitors annually for decades. But thanks to the oversaturation of neighboring communities like Dunedin and Clearwater plus a recent boom in food, drink and entertainment options, Tarpon is quickly becoming a popular destination for Floridians, as well.
Like many communities, Tarpon hosts annual and monthly events, so there’s usually something going on every weekend, including wine walks and monthly First Friday events hosted by the local merchants association that regularly draw huge crowds to town. The Sunset Beach Concert Series, held on Thursday evenings during the warm months, offers a picturesque backdrop for family friendly concerts, and Craig Park is the site of several unique events including the Epiphany cross dive in January, the Christmas Eve light show and the recent Fine Art Festival.
Of course, Tarpon Springs is known for its large Greek community, and there’s no shortage of excellent Greek restaurants in town featuring everything from spanakopita to baclava, including Mama’s Dimitri’s on the Water, Hellas and Katarina’s. But Tarpon offers more than Greek salad with a wide assortment of options, from Italian (Jo Jo’s Diner) to Cajun (H’ours Creole Smokehouse), seafood (Morgan’s Mae’s Oyster House) to pizza (Back Draughts).
And though Tarpon isn’t Dunedin or St. Pete when it comes to breweries, the city now boasts five breweries, a winery, a wine bar and an award-winning distillery, meaning there are enough “hops” spots spread between downtown and the Docks to fill an afternoon, or evening, or both.
No talk of Tarpon would be complete without mentioning its rich history and embrace of art and culture. From the historic docks, home of the country’s first sponge divers, to the downtown district, which features one library, two cultural museums, a few art galleries and several landmark buildings, taking a trip around town is like taking a class in American history.
“All the various activities the city and the chamber and the merchants association put on make Tarpon a fantastic place for a staycation,” Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jean Hungiville said. “We have activity centers downtown and on the Docks so we can point visitors in the right direction and make sure they make the most of their stay when they’re in town.”