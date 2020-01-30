Pinellas County Schools’ students can chart their own path to an education that best fits their needs.
Students have a variety of learning opportunities through the District Application Program, more fittingly referred to as Choice.
Pinellas County School District offers an abundance of educational choices, including neighborhood schools, as well as nearly 80 magnet, fundamental and career-focused programs, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Michael Grego.
District Application Programs can be used to complement students’ interests, talents and learning styles, according to the DAP brochure for 2020-2021.
“DAP programs provide rigorous educational pathways to guide students through a comprehensive education from kindergarten through 12th grade,” the brochure says.
Grego highlighted four new programs for the coming year, including the Center for Gifted Studies at Elisa Nelson Elementary School in Palm Harbor. Elisa Nelson also is home to the new Center of Literacy Innovation designed for students with dyslexia or characteristics of dyslexia. The school also offers opportunities for reading, writing and math remediation.
The third new offering is a dual language program at Garrison-Jones Elementary School in Dunedin. Students learn in English and Spanish with a goal of achieving bilingualism, biliteracy and bicultural awareness. The fourth new program is the Conservatory for the Arts at Sandy Lane Elementary in Clearwater where hands-on learning using arts integration is the focus.
When making educational decisions for their children, families are urged to learn as much as they can before going through the application process.
For example, those interested in a more structured environment that includes family involvement might choose a fundamental school, which are available at elementary, middle and high schools throughout the district. Parents, teachers and students work together to provide an education that teaches responsibility and self-discipline. Fundamental schools require daily homework. They have a dress code and parents must attend a monthly meeting.
Gifted Studies is available for eligible students who have a qualifying IQ and meet state requirements. Students enrolled in a gifted program in elementary or middle school are provided with advanced, accelerated studies that focus on critical and creative thinking, as well as social-emotional development. In middle school, students take on real-world problems as part of their education.
DAP programs are available for students interested in the arts. From elementary through high school, arts programs include music, dance, theater, art and more. Budding journalists, communicators and those interested in multimedia can apply to attend a DAP program that focuses on writing, photography, digital technology and more.
Students more interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics can start down that pathway as early as elementary school continuing through graduation at a variety of specialized academies located throughout the district.
Offerings for middle school students include most everything available at the elementary school level; however, there are more schools dedicated to international studies. For example, Pinellas Park and Tarpon Springs middle schools follow the University of Cambridge’s Pre-AICE Program, which is a globally innovative and accelerated method. It prepares students for transition into an advanced academic program at the high school level.
High school students can choose similar programs; however, they also have many choices geared toward career education.
Students interested in agriscience might apply to attend the Academy for Aquatic Management Systems and Environmental Technology at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg.
Those more interested in veterinary science could try to get into the Veterinary Science Academy at Tarpon Springs High School or Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole. Completion of the program provides students a chance to take the certified veterinary assistant test.
Pinellas also offers a number of career-education programs in architecture and construction. Students might apply to attend the Academy of Architecture, Robotics and Construction at Dunedin High School or the Center for Construction Technologies at St. Petersburg High School.
Jacobson Tech in Seminole offers courses in construction technology and an electricity program, which could lead to certifications.
Students interested in a career in automotive manufacturing technologies can apply to attend the Automotive Manufacturing Technology Center at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg. Jacobson Tech offers a program in marine service technology that prepares students for an entry-level job as a marine mechanic.
Programs are available for students interested in business management, technology and finance careers. Northeast High has an Academy of Finance, Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg has a Business Economics Technology Academy and Clearwater High has a Career Academy for International Culture & Commerce.
Culinary Arts programs provide hands-on training for a career in the culinary arts and hospitality industry. Students have a chance to receive an industry certification when they complete the program. The district has three academies, the Academy of Culinary Arts at Northeast High, Center of Culinary Arts at Dixie Hollins High School in St. Petersburg, and the Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy at Tarpon Springs High School.
If none of these programs is of interest, perhaps a career in education and leadership would be appealing or maybe engineering and technology. Pinellas has schools that focus on those areas of study.
Students interested in a career in law, law enforcement, forensics or criminal-justice related fields can apply at the Criminal Justice Academy at Pinellas Park High School. Pinellas Park High also has a First Responders: National Guard Center for Emergency Management for students interested in becoming a first responder, firefighter or taking on an emergency management career.
Students interested in a career in health might apply to attend the Center for Wellness and Medical Professionals at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport or Palm Harbor University. Both schools offer programs that provide opportunities for students to earn industry certifications, pursue postsecondary degrees or get entry-level jobs.
Jacobson Tech offers a nursing program that provides hands-on skills required for the State Board of Nursing’s Certified Nursing Licensure exams. EKG and LPN certifications also are available.
For students more interested in information technology, four schools offer programs that might be of interest, including the Academy of Information Technology at Northeast High, Center for Advanced Technologies at Lakewood High and the Institute for Science, Technology & Mathematics at Countryside High.
In addition, Jacobson Tech offers programs in gaming simulation and programming leading to a chance to earn Microsoft Tech Associate certifications.
An online application is required to attend any district application program. And not all students are eligible to attend every school. Some are restricted to the area in which you live. Some have other eligibility requirements.
The deadline for the most recent application period ended Jan. 17. The acceptance period runs from Feb. 10-21. Parents will not be notified of a student’s acceptance. They must log onto https://reservation.pcsb.org with their UserID and password during the period to accept a program invitation. If parents do not accept by Feb. 21, the student’s invitation will no longer be valid.
There’s one more chance to get into a program for 2020-2021. The late application period begins March 23.
For a more in-depth look at the different program and information about application periods, visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/837 and download the 2020-2021 DAP Program Guide. The link is on the right side of the page under the Announcements heading.
For more assistance, call 727-588-6210 or email studentassignment@pcsb.org.