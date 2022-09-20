NEW PORT RICHEY – Getting diagnosed with cancer is already a tough situation to be put in and having the financial burden to pay for treatments placed on top is not easy either.
The West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association wants to help, and this year members are bringing back the popular Bowling 4 Boobs, now in its ninth year. Proceeds will go toward individuals who are financially affected by a cancer diagnosis. Although lanes are sold out to play, spectators are more than welcome to purchase a ticket which will get them entrance and includes food that will be donated by local restaurants.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Lane Glo Bowl, 8631 Old Country Road 54, New Port Richey. Tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Cancer seems to find a way to touch most people in one way or another, and for event organizer Maria Johnson, it’s personal.
“This event means more to me than ever before because I’m a breast cancer survivor,” Johnson said. “I was diagnosed December 23, 2020, and I fought the year 2021. I had surgery and 20 long, hard rounds of radiation.”
While Bowling 4 Boobs originated as an event to financially help those affected with breast cancer, it now supports people diagnosed with other cancers. Johnson said as she went through treatment, she saw how others fighting different cancers were in the same financial predicament.
Whether a cancer patient has insurance or not, high copays and deductibles, or traveling to get treatments and losing work, it can be a burden on someone battling to survive.
“I was not insured myself, so I found a lot of local help in the community to get me with through all that, so I was super blessed,” Johnson said.
From now through Sept. 15, the community can nominate to the wpba.biz/bowling-4-boobs someone they know who is affected by cancer and needs financial support.
“When the recipients receive the love from the community and they see that people are wrapping their love around them with this horrible diagnosis, it’s really heartwarming,” Johnson said. “I found that out firsthand. People are so generous and wanting to help and do what they can to help you fight. This event shows people we care and we’re here for them.”
The event also serves an educational opportunity for cancer awareness and early detection. As a new addition to the event, Premier Community HealthCare Group and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital will be in attendance to provide information about its services.
To learn more about the event, check out WPBA- 9th Annual Bowling 4 Boobs on Facebook.