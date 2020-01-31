DUNEDIN — People drive from Ocala, Kissimmee, Fort Myers, and other distances just to take classes in painting, writing, sculpting, clay, jewelry making and other disciplines at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center.
“That’s a testament to not only the reputation of the center and its studios,” says Ken Hannon, the fine art center’s director, “but the quality of the instruction by our instructors.”
When the Dunedin Fine Art Center opened in 1975 on Michigan Boulevard, it was only 2,000 square feet; it has grown to more than 40,000 square feet and has welcomed millions of students and visitors.
Instructors, many of whom are retired from careers as doctors, business owners and other professions, teach DFAC students such unique skills as metalworking and knife forging, calligraphy, and Mayan back-strap weaving. That doesn’t mean the artist-instructors are amateurs. Many are classically trained in top art academies and are well-known in the arts world, having won multiple awards and classification as masters in their media.
A brand-new teaching kitchen also serves as a theater for teaching culinary arts, too.
For information on the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, go to dfac.org or call 727-298-3322.
Just for Living compiled a list of artists who offer their lifetime of artistic skills to newcomers at the fine arts center.
Brooke Allison, pastelist
Allison says she began studying art in Chicago while in her teens. She received her art education at several schools in the Windy City: Shimer College, The Art Institute of Chicago, and the American Academy of Art.
While learning art at various academies, she says she saw “others using entirely different ways of looking at art.”
A signature member of the Pastel Society of America, Allison is also a member of the Pastel Society of the West Coast, the Catherine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club of New York City, and the Florida Artist’s Group. Signature members can only earn the designation through the juried judging of their work by other artists.
“I think this is my home — the other one is down the street,” Allison says of the fine arts center. “I
think it’s a gem. A lot of people who work here feel this is their center. It’s for the people who want to explore art.”
Allison’s paintings have been shown at the Tampa Museum of Art, the Jacksonville Museum of Art and the Butler Institute of American Art. Her artwork and techniques have been featured in Artist’s Magazine and Pastel Journal.
“It is something I love to do, it’s not for the money,” she says.
The master painter says students teach her, too.
“When teaching, I like the response from students, it’s very stimulating for me to see how they come up with things,” she says. “Most of my students’ work doesn’t look like how I paint. We use light and dark, edges, we have lines, color, texture and other building blocks of art, but their foundational truths are their own. I try to see what my students do well and build on that; I really like to see them succeed.”
Karen Baker, landscape painting
Karen Baker has been teaching classes and workshops for more than 30 years and enjoys helping students discover and express their creative voice through applied technique and self-exploration.
She studied drawing and mixed media with abstract artist Barbara Garber at Brattleboro Community College in Vermont.
While at Brattleboro, she became passionate about the pastel medium, landscape painting, and plein air — in the manner of a 19th-century school of painting outdoors. In the years that followed, she was mentored by master pastelist Herman Margulies, and studied with Stanley Maltzman, Christina DeBarry, Elizabeth Apgar-Smith and Wolf Kahn.
“My love of teaching is about helping my students find a creative voice,” says Baker, who also teaches at her Clearwater studios. “I teach landscaping painting technique, but it’s not just about technique, it’s the artist sensing what nature is and making that connection to the canvas.”
She teaches in plein air, the movement that had painters, standing in a field, working at an easel as they paint a distant mountain and meadows, for instance. Baker says some artists paint sweeping vistas and big skies from photographs.
“Photos lie; that’s not how one sees things off in the distance,” she says. “You have to fool the eye of the view when you are painting on a flat surface. You have to do certain things to give the illusion of the dimension and depth of the vista before you.”
Her artwork has received awards and recognition in regional and national shows as well as from international art magazine competitions including The Artist’s Magazine and Pastel Journal. She holds signature membership with Connecticut Pastel Society, Pastel Society of America, and Pastel Society of Tampa Bay. She is also a member of The Exhibiting Society of Artists,and Vermont Pastel Society. Galleries in Florida and New England represent her artwork.
“The technical aspect of painting outdoors is the ultimate expression, seeing things as they are,” she says. “Your brush strokes have to make that water move.”
Karen Hammers, bead weaving, jewelry
Hammers, a medical doctor, teaches the basic stitches in bead weaving necessary to create bead woven jewelry using needle, thread, and glass seed beads.
She teaches her students various types of stitches and patterns, including peyote, herringbone, ladder and netting stitches and their variations.
“My approach with students at DFAC is much the same as it was with the medical students and residents I taught during my career as a physician,” she says. “I focus on the fundamentals, demonstrate the possibilities, then with guidance and encouragement watch as their skills and confidence develop.”
After teaching the basic stitches, she teaches her students to design and create a piece of jewelry such as a bracelet, necklace, or earrings. Just like painting, sculpture, woodworking, and other artistic media, jewelry making draws the student’s personalities to the art.
“It’s so rewarding now to see students tap into their creativity and create unique pieces of art jewelry,” she says. “It’s hard to believe I get paid to do something I love.”
Lorraine Potocki, acrylic and pastel
Potocki received her bachelor’s degree in fine art and education from the College of New Jersey, in Ewing.
She works in pastel and acrylic in styles from realistic to abstract expressionism. Potocki has exhibited throughout Florida, including solo shows in Tampa, Lakeland and Seminole. Her work has been featured in Tampa Bay Magazine and she is a past winner of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday poster contest.
Potocki, on the faculty of the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, also welcomes commissions and visitors to her studio at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery on Broadway in Dunedin. She and a dozen other artists have studios there. Her abstract acrylic pastels are breathtaking in their color and composition.
“Each student takes classes for different reasons,” the Trenton, New Jersey native says. “For some, it’s the first time they have returned to art since high school or college. Others put their creative dreams on hold while they raised a family and take a class to see if they ‘still have it.’”
Potocki enjoys watching students learn and progress.
“I love finding out what their goals are and watching them grow each week,” she says. “I love all the firsts. Some students enter art exhibits for the first time. Others sell their work for the first time. And to know I had something to do with it is my greatest reward. To know that I am in some way responsible for this experience is humbling.”
Debra Thomas-Weible, water colorist
Thomas has a life-long interest in drawing and has studied under her teacher and mentor, the renowned watercolorist, Pat Weaver. She is a member of Dunedin Fine Art Center’s board of directors and is a signature member of the Florida Watercolor Society. A signature member can only reach the designation through the juried judging of their work by other artists.
The artist is also a medical doctor; her ophthalmologist office on Fort Harrison Avenue is still listed on medical directories on the Internet.
For the past 15 years, she has slowly learned the art of watercolor, mostly concentrating on domestic animals and wildlife, where she emphasizes the beauty of their eyes.
She tries to teach her students the “lure” of watercolor as an artistic medium.
A lifelong interest in drawing led Debra to watercolor classes at Dunedin Fine Art Center. Her first teacher was Ingrid Lederer Austin, a watercolorist who specializes in bright colors and flowers, landscapes and animals. The relationship with DFAC has continued and she has served on the board of directors. She is also on the board of trustees of the Professional Association of Visual Artists.
Arthur Worth, wood turning and wood sculpture
Art Worth is a resident of Palm Harbor who started turning wood in 1992. He has been making custom cabinets and furniture since then. Worth is retired but works part-time as general manager of a private equity fund. That means he enjoys life by doing what he loves doing.
He provided Active Living with a Top 10 List of what he likes about teaching woodturning. Here are a few:
• It gives me a kick to show students a little trick that solves their problem.
• The smile of satisfaction on a student’s accomplishment makes my day.
• Seeing more experienced students come up with new variations on a turned piece is always great.
• It is fun to do something that you really enjoy doing, help others and also get paid for it.
• Watching new students overcome the fear of working with turning wood at 1,000 rpm is cool.
Worth, who says he enjoys making all types of turned items, including furniture and utensils, says, “I have been teaching all my life, from high school math to technical skills training for corporate managers.”
He welcomes beginners to his class at the fine arts center.
“I have had over 30 students in three years that have never turned on a lathe,” Worth says. “They take the class to see if they like it. Some do and some don’t.”
He has won awards at juried art shows, the Florida State Fair and other venues. He enjoys making bowls of all sizes, as well as peppermills, vases, lidded boxes, and hollow forms including urns with threaded tops. He teaches students to transform an ordinary piece of wood into a functional item or an art piece for display. Worth is a member of the American Association of Woodturners and is the current president of the Tri-County Woodturners club. He is also a member of the Suncoast Woodturners.
“Many of my students comment about how much patience I have when helping them learn a new skill that takes longer than others do,” he says.