DUNEDIN — What earns Dunedin its local moniker as “the perfect place to retire?”
Maybe it comes from what experts call Dunedin’s “walkability” provided by its pedestrian-friendly downtown and ample local trails — that includes the Pinellas Trail, a 39-mile-long walking and bicycling pathway that runs right through downtown.
Dunedin’s “perfect retirement place” appellation may be based on its countless recreation opportunities that include a full-fledged recreation program, along with nearby sailing, golfing, fishing, biking and tennis.
For sun lovers, Dunedin is home to stunning beaches on Caladesi and Honeymoon Islands, with the city boasting at least a mile of unobstructed views of Gulf beaches.
“Besides the beaches, Dunedin has over 270 acres of park space,” said Gregory Brady, president of the Board of Governors for Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, and co-owner of the downtown Dunedin salon GW.
However, one city official says it’s actually one particular quality in Dunedin’s residential character that makes the city such a special retirement community.
“It’s community — involvement and sense of community,” said Elaine P. Swinehart, recreation coordinator at the Dr. William E. Hale Senior Activity Center. “The opportunity to get involved in the community in retirement — to have a sense of community.”
However, Dunedin’s retiree community activity, said Swinehart, extends well beyond its senior center.
“The people become part of the community and get engaged across the board,” Swinehart said. “You have your golf cart community, your music community, your dog-lovers community. I don’t think anybody gets bored here.”
According to Dunedin Chamber of Commerce’s Brady, Dunedin’s retirement quality of life also stems from the city’s diversity.
“We have an enormous arts community,” Brady said. “We are LGBTQI friendly. We are having our Pride Celebration June 11 to 18 that will start at the Toronto Blue Jays ballpark with our `Pride In the Ballpark’ with the Blue Jays.”
Dunedin has served as spring training home to the Blue Jays since 1977, with its new Douglas Avenue facility hosting pre-season games each March.
The past decade Dunedin has been cited as one of Florida’s most desirable retirement communities. In 2019, the city was one of eight top retirement destinations listed by the magazine Where to Retire in its article entitled "Eight Small Towns Near Large Cities."
Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller cited Dunedin and the seven other cities as locales that offer the charm of small-town living along with access to big-city amenities.
Dunedin’s close-knit community appeal is rooted in the city’s agricultural history. The city was once home to acres of orange orchards that now serve as inspiration to the town’s ubiquitous orange murals.
“Dunedin’s past has made this city,” said Vinny Luisi, executive director of the Dunedin Historical Museum. “Improvements, people, and innovations have, through time, made Dunedin what it is today.”
Dunedin’s ample history is displayed at the Dunedin History Museum located in the center of downtown. With more than 2,000 local artifacts and 2,500 photographs, a wealth of information is available to the public.
According to Luisi, the road to present day Dunedin was paved by city leaders who purchased land for recreational use and who saved the city’s waterways.
“It was those individuals that saw a future in a small town that could continue to expand and grow into a place where everybody wants to live,” Luisi said. “You can thank the problem of roaming hogs in 1899 that started the movement to become a town.”
Today, downtown Main Street is the heart of Dunedin with an assortment of cafes, pubs, galleries, eclectic restaurants, shops and bookstores.
Dunedin is actually the early name of the Scottish city of Edinburgh. Florida’s Dunedin was settled by Scots and retains many Scottish traditions and festivals, such as the Highland Games and Spring Clan Gathering each spring.
Dunedin holds several other festivals each year that include Mardi Gras, Wines the Blues, Art Harvest, Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival, Hog Hustle, the Dunedin Cup and Kiwanis Regatta and Oktoberfest.
“There’s always a festival or an art show going on,” Brady said. “There’s always something for everyone — all kinds of diverse events that take place.”
Dunedin’s retirement lure, said Swinehart, comes from a city that refuses to sit still.
“The city is constantly evolving and thinking of new ways to do things,” Swinehart said. “It’s a community effort, basically.”
Dunedin, like other Florida retirement communities, is also evolving age-wise, and not everyone relocating here is ready to officially join the retirement rolls.
“People are retiring a lot earlier in their 50s,” Brady said. “And there’s also now people who come to Dunedin who are retirement age, but still want to work.”