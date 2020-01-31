In a roundabout way, pickleball is similar to table tennis.
“It is very easy to play,” said Seminole Recreation Leader Kacy Little. “For anybody who has played racquet sports before, even pingpong. I personally describe it as full-sized pingpong. The racquet you use, the ball you are using, the layout of the court.”
Little and others in his line of work have seen the level of participation in the sport grow. The city has three courts for pickleball in the recreation center’s gymnasium and a court outside. There are 15 to 20 players using the courts six days a week.
“Anybody can play it,” he said.
Megan Leary, recreation program supervisor at the Southwest Recreation Complex in Largo, said staff started offering pickleball about four years ago.
“It’s definitely growing. You can see them in there (the gym),” Leary said. “It’s packed in there. That’s how it is every day we have drop-in play,” she said.
Participants are frequently asking for more play time, she said.
“They are always asking for more hours. I wish I could give it to them. Sometimes it gets a little difficult with gym space,” she said.
As at many facilities, average age of the players is in the 60s, she said, with almost an even mix of males and females. They take up the sport for a variety of reasons.
“I see a lot of our players here — maybe ex-tennis players, things like that,” she said. “It’s starting to become a little too much on them, on a little too much on their knees. It’s a little less impact and a little bit easier for them to play.”
Little said the Seminole Recreation Complex attracts players of all ages up to 80 years old but most are in their 60s and 70s.
“It’s not hard on the knees. You are not running back and forth. It’s basically a two-step game,” he said.
Southwest Recreation offers a social for pickleball players once a month.
“The point of this is for people who have heard of it but have no clue — the rules or how to play. It’s the same as our instructor. He uses it as an opportunity to explain the rules, hold a paddle. If it is something you are interested in you can begin lessons or you can come right in for drop-in play,” Leary said.
Highland Recreation Center also offers pickleball, but lessons are only held at the Southwest complex, she said.
Between November and March, as to be expected, participation in Seminole increases because of the seasonal residents.
“Summer it dies down, but we will still get those guys who are here year-round,” Little said.
As Little noted, many area recreational centers offer the sport and have different membership requirements.
Seminole Recreation Complex offers memberships, but patrons don’t need to be a member to play pickleball.
“One of our perks for membership is as a member, pickleball is free. If you are not a member and are just coming in, it’s a $5 daily fee, but that encompasses the whole rec center,” Little said.
Carol Nusca has been playing for several years at Southwest — “one of the originals,” she said.
“It’s lot of fun. We had a party last night. We had 30 people show up. We welcome newcomers, oldcomers, experts and beginners,” she said.
A few of those who play at Southwest have had knee replacements, hip replacements or back surgeries, Nusca said.
“But they still play. It’s nice if you are mobile, but you don’t have to be,” she said. “We have quite a mixed group here,” she said.
Nusca brings her paddle with her when she travels. A registered nurse, she said injuries such as a broken leg or wrist have occurred on the courts but not often. That’s the extreme.
As in any sport, injuries go with the territory.
“We get bruises, and people fall down and are laughing,” she said.
About the game
Facts and figures from the USA Pickleball Association
• Pickleball is a court sport played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. It is played with a perforated plastic ball like a whiffle ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of pingpong paddles. It can be played indoors or outdoors.
• Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles, males and females. New players can learn the basic rules quickly in a single session. No special apparel is needed — just something comfortable and appropriate for a court sport. Equipment is inexpensive and easily portable. The game can be played by all ages and is popular in school physical education programs and in adult-living communities.
• The sport is governed by the USA Pickleball Association, which maintains the rules, promotes the sport, sanctions tournaments, and provides player rankings.
History
• 2020 marks the 55th anniversary of pickleball, which was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, by three enterprising dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum.
Their children were bored with their usual summertime activities. It evolved from the original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout North America and is now taking off in other parts of the world.
• Accounts of how the name originated differ. According to Joel Pritchard’s wife Joan, she started calling the game pickleball because “the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.” However, according to Barney McCallum, the game was officially named after the Pritchards’ dog Pickles, who would chase the ball and run off with it.
“The Pritchards had a dog named Pickles, and you’re having fun at a party, right? So anyways, what the hell, let’s just call it pickleball,” McCallum said. As the game progressed, an official name was needed, and “pickleball” was it.
The equipment
Competitive paddles used in pickleball are built from a high-tech composite, ranging in cost from $50-$150 each. An official pickleball is made of plastic and is between .78 to .935 ounces and 2.874 to 2.972 inches in diameter.
Places to play
Every U.S. state and all Canadian provinces now have pickleball venues. Senior residence communities, YMCAs, local community recreation centers, schools and parks are just some of the places likely to have pickleball courts. The USAPA compiles the most up-to-date and comprehensive listing of places to play on a new dedicated website: places2play.org. The known places to play total of 6,885 at the end of 2018 represented an increase of approximately 85 new locations per month.
Tournaments
The USAPA supports and sanctions tournaments throughout the United States. In 2009, the USAPA held the first National Pickleball Tournament in Buckeye, Arizona. Over 400 players participated in divisions for all ages. In 2018, the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships were held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, just outside of Palm Springs, California. The event was the largest pickleball tournament to date, with more than 2,200 registered players competing for $75,000 in prize money; the largest cash purse in the history of the sport.
Estimated pickleball players in the United States
The Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s 2017 Pickleball Participant Report said pickleball currently has 3.1 million players in the United States – an increase of 12% over the previous year. SFIA is the premier trade association for top brands, manufacturers, retailers and marketers in the American sporting goods and fitness industry. In 2016, SFIA produced a detailed Pickleball Participation Report which provided the following details:
• 1.57 million were “casual” participants who play 1-7 times a year.
• 930,000 were “core” participants who play 8 or more times a year.
• The rate of growth in participation from 2014 to 2015 was 1.8%, from 2.462 million to 2.506 million.