As residents begin to move about more freely, now is the time to decompress and focus on self-care. Whether you are looking for a cut and color, a full set or a deep tissue massage, carve away a couple of hours just for yourself.
“We just want our guests to feel good about themselves,” said Salon West Hair Studio and Spa owner Laura Peters. “A little bit of normal in the chaos.”
Peters, who owns salons in Seminole, Largo and Clearwater, said as soon as word spread that salons could reopen, she and her staff were inundated with emails and phone calls to set up an appointment.
“It’s definitely a little crazy,” she said, but a good kind of crazy.
Peters said she was happy to have her appointment books full again, but the health of her stylists and her clients were a top priority.
“All of our stylists are wearing face masks, but that’s optional for the client,” she said, adding that her salons have 16 stations, which are spread out from one another, and the waiting rooms chairs have also been spaced out.
Other health and safety protocols have also been put in place, including 15-minute sanitation windows between clients. Before clients are allowed in, they have their temperature taken, as well, she said.
“We’ve always done a good job sanitizing,” Peters said, “we’re just doing extra now.”
My Salon Suite owner Becky Sajeski said she and her team have also taken measures to ensure the health of their clients.
“Everyone is excited to be back,” Sajeski said. “Everyone here has their own suite to work from, so that definitely helps with social distancing.”
Sajeski said she no longer allows double stacking appointments and all clients are asked to call or text from their vehicles when they arrive. When the suite has been sanitized, clients will be called or texted, she said.
All of her stylists, as well as her aesthetician and massage therapist, wear masks when working with guests.
Sajeski said she will continue with advance safety protocols indefinitely.
“Safety is our first concern,” Sajeski said.
My Salon Suite is located at 12975 Walsingham Road in Largo. For more information, call 727-408-5413 or visit www.mysalonsuite.com/largo.
For more information about Salon West, visit https://salonwest.co.